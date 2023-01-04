Read full article on original website
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
Taconic Hills Girls, Hudson Boys Swim to Victories
HUDSON, N.Y. – Emma Avenia won a pair of events Wednesday to lead the Taconic Hills girls swim team to a 72-48 win over Hudson. Avenia won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.31 seconds and the 500 free in 6:22.63. Hudson swam unopposed and took a 40-0 decision in a...
AJ Richardson’s late play pushes Springfield Central boys basketball past Springfield International Charter in overtime
SPRINGFIELD — This year’s young Springfield Central boys basketball team is growing up quickly, whether it wants to or not.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
Springfield Central’s Will Watson, Josiah Griffin, Jayden Bass selected to MHSFCA All-State Football Team
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III, OL Jayden Bass and DL Josiah Griffin were named to the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association’s All-State Team on Dec. 28, according to a release from the association.
Russell Leads Blue Devils in Road Comeback
LUDLOW, Mass. – Alyssa Russell scored 12 points Tuesday, and the short-handed Drury girls basketball team came from behind to beat Ludlow, 35-33. The Lions were up, 31-25, going to the fourth quarter. But Russell hit one of her three 3-pointers, and Eva Moser scored four of her eight...
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
