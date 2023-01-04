Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
iBerkshires.com
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
iBerkshires.com
Palmer Girls Down McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Charlotte Theriault Tuesday scored 11 points to lead the Palmer girls basketball team to a 37-16 win over McCann Tech. Emily Glasier scored six points to lead the Hornets. McCann Tech (1-5) goes to Athol on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Eagles Past Mount Greylock
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Jason Peck and Sean Warren scored 18 points apiece, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday exploded for 32 points in the third quarter of a 68-57 win over Mount Greylock. The Mounties led, 33-23, at half-time. But in the third, Warren hit three of...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
iBerkshires.com
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
