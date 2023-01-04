ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MA

Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022

It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
Palmer Girls Down McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Charlotte Theriault Tuesday scored 11 points to lead the Palmer girls basketball team to a 37-16 win over McCann Tech. Emily Glasier scored six points to lead the Hornets. McCann Tech (1-5) goes to Athol on Friday.
Big Third Quarter Lifts Eagles Past Mount Greylock

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Jason Peck and Sean Warren scored 18 points apiece, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday exploded for 32 points in the third quarter of a 68-57 win over Mount Greylock. The Mounties led, 33-23, at half-time. But in the third, Warren hit three of...
Taconic Boys Top Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory

DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists

CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
