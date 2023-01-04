PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield. The Human Services Advisory Council is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding. One of the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations is to consider the input of Pittsfield residents and others.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO