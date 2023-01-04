Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
iBerkshires.com
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian Leads Hurricanes on Road at Granby
GRANBY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian scored 14 points to lead three Hoosac Valley players in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Granby, 59-28, on Tuesday night. Ashlyn Lesure scored 13, and Gabby Billetz added 10. Maryn Cappiello and Emma Meczywor finished with eight and seven, respectively. Hoosac Valley (4-3)...
iBerkshires.com
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
iBerkshires.com
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Movie Nights, Hikes, and More
Berkshire County will be having a variety of events this cool first weekend of 2023 including informational hikes, pet photo ops, movie nights, and more. Benson's Pet Center will be providing people a photo op with their furry babies this Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. For a $10 donation,...
iBerkshires.com
New Year, Some New Leadership for Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2023 will bring some new and familiar leadership to Berkshire County and beyond as a new term begins. The county will see a new district attorney, an incumbent sheriff, returning state representatives, and a new representative in the Senate. This is all under the leadership of a new administration led — beginning Thursday — by Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Comment to Dravis Article on 2022 Year in Williamstown
I just posted the following as a comment to Mr. Dravis' article on 2022 in Williamstown. Many in Williamstown rely on Mr. Dravis' reporting as their primary source of local news. With that influence comes responsibility. Below are some quotes from Mr. Dravis' article. They are assertions. If Mr. Dravis...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams First Friday Theme: Fresh Start With Wellness Activities
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Community members and residents are invited to join the North Adams Chamber of Commerce for a Fresh Start around Downtown for North Adams' monthly First Fridays. According to a press release, The Jan. 6, 2023, First Friday theme is Fresh Start – a time for...
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be held Monday Jan. 16 starting at 8:30 am at the Venable Gym on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) campus. It has been three years since residents last gathered in person for...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Licensing Board OKs Hot Plate Brewery License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With state and local license approvals, Hot Plate Brewery is nearing the last hurdles before its debut to the public. On Monday, the Licensing Board granted the taproom a downtown beer and wine liquor license, and last week, it received a pub brewers license from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
iBerkshires.com
Public Comments Sought on Human Service Needs in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield. The Human Services Advisory Council is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding. One of the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations is to consider the input of Pittsfield residents and others.
iBerkshires.com
Shugrue, Bowler Pledge 'Better, Safer' Berkshire Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — New District Attorney Timothy Shugrue pledged on Wednesday to make Berkshire County a safer and better community and be responsive to stakeholders. His first act was to create an Office of Community Engagement within the prosecutor's office. "I will express my thanks to you via the...
iBerkshires.com
BRTA, Great Barrington Receives Community Transit Grant Program Funds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Town of Great Barrington was awarded $32,000 to fund the purchase of operational software for on-demand ride scheduling and dispatch to support a new microtransit pilot program in Great Barrington, Egremont, and Stockbridge. The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) was awarded $8,414 from the grant...
