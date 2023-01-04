Medical Board files accusation against EuroPhoria owner, alleging improper keeping of medical records

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman’s mysterious death remains unsolved. The California Department of Justice has no answers
Johnny Matthews said he had “false hope” in November that a major Sacramento Bee investigation into his sister’s death might kick loose a lead and fuel a breakthrough in the case. At the very least, he thought the series might prompt an update from California Department of...
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of performing unnecessary work placed on probation
A California dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on patients will be allowed to continue practicing under probation, NBC7 San Diego reported Dec. 31. The Dental Board of California began investigating pediatric dentist Khuong Nguyen, DDS, in 2018 after receiving complaints from patients' parents. Dr. Nguyen had sanctions placed on him by the state Department of Health Care Services on Oct. 1, 2018, requiring him to submit documentation to prove the necessity of services.
Vista man charged, accused of stabbing parents with knife
A man is behind bars, accused of attacking and stabbing his parents with a knife at their home in North San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.
Report: California law enforcement searched Black people at twice the rate of those thought to be white
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to search and use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday.The annual report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and...
wdhn.com
Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago.
iheart.com
Dentist Still Seeing Patients despite Formal Discipline by State Board
SAN DIEGO - The state has formally disciplined a dentist accused of performing unnecessary procedures on children. According to a report by NBC 7, The Dental Board of California has placed Dr. Khuong Nguyen on three years probation. But he is still being allowed to work at least 16 hours per week to maintain his license. Trouble is, dentists in California don't have to disclose any complaints or discipline against them, leaving parents to have to research that information themselves.
iheart.com
Time Running Out for Victims of Forced Sterilization
SACRAMENTO - California is trying to find victims of forced sterilization but few victims are coming forward. State officials have just a year left in a $4.5 Million program to compensate victims who were sterilized against their will or without their knowledge. So far the state has received 310 applications and has only approved 51 for the payout. 153 applications still need to be processed, while the rest have been denied.
beckersdental.com
California Dental Association takes legal action against Delta Dental of California: 4 things to know
The California Dental Association has taken legal action against Delta Dental of California challenging the insurer's adjustments to its Premier and PPO provider agreements that went into effect Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 3 article on the CDA website. Four things to know:. 1. Delta Dental's adjustments to its...
Machete-wielding California man who held 12-year-old, attacked deputies is shot and killed
Deputies in Riverside County, California, shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself in a home with his girlfriend's 12-year-old child and a machete.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Prof: New California Law Banning Doctors From Advising Against COVID Vax Is Unconstitutional
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California law that punishes doctors for advising patients against taking COVID-19 vaccines took effect Sunday, alarming a Wyoming doctor and a First-Amendment expert. Enacted Sept. 30, Assembly Bill 2098 became enforceable on the first day of 2023. It allows the...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Announces $5 Billion Settlement Agreement with CVS to Address Opioid Crisis
January 3, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced California has signed onto a $5 billion multistate settlement agreement with CVS to resolve allegations that. the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies. The...
foxla.com
Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free
LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
Opinion: Frivolous Lawsuits Have Turned California into a ‘Judicial Hellhole’
California is the worst state to do business, and it’s not even close. It seems that with each passing year our state’s business climate gets worse, and legislators refuse to take action to protect small businesses and employees. The American Tort Reform Foundation just released its annual Judicial...
Los Angeles County to pay $20M to buy back Bruce’s Beach
Southern California beachfront property that was taken from a Black couple through eminent domain a century ago and returned to their heirs last year will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, officials said Tuesday. The heirs’ decision to sell what was once known as Bruce’s Beach was announced by Janice Hahn, chair […]
New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway
Several news bills were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and are officially in effect as 2023 is underway. Related Story: Looking at new laws coming in 2023 One new law included new holidays in 2023: Genocide Remembrance Day: April 24Juneteenth: June 19Lunar New Year: 2nd or 3rd new moon following the The post New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway appeared first on KESQ.
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
ksro.com
Some Military Veterans Can Now Pass California State Bridges Toll Free
Eligible military veterans can now cross the Golden Gate Bridge toll free. Thanks to a new state law that took effect on January 1st, eligible veterans may cross all state toll bridges for free which also include state-owned Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay and San Mateo-Hayward bridges. To qualify, military veterans must have a license plate with one of the following designations: Congressional Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, disabled veteran, Legend of Valor, Pearl Harbor survivor or ex-prisoner of war. Veterans that have FasTrak and are eligible need to place their tag in a mylar bag when going through bridge toll locations. You can request a free mylar bag by calling the FasTrak customer service center at 877-BAY-TOLL.
