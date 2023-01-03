ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No. 5 UConn beats Butler despite missing 2 starters, coach

By The Associated Press
Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 Connecticut opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night.

Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards.

UConn (12-2, 5-0 Big East) has won all four meetings with the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-5) by an average of 43.7 points. Associate head coach Chris Dailey improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement.

Aubrey Griffin added 15 points, Nika Muhl 13, Dorka Juhasz 12 and Lou Lopez Senechal 11 for the Huskies.

Rachel McLimore led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 82, PENN STATE 72

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michigan defeated Penn State.

Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan’s opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away.

Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines outrebounded Penn State 40-29.

Shay Ciezki scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and Makenna Marisa added 14 points for Penn State (10-5, 1-3). Leilani Kapinus and Taniyah Thompson each had 10 points.

NO. 23 BAYLOR 81, NO. 17 OKLAHOMA 70

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and Baylor jumped out early and beat Oklahoma.

Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.

Ana Llanusa scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1). Madi Williams added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. Skylar Vann grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

