Highland Park, IL

Highland Park poised to start making plans for long-term memorial

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1nx5_0k2dPn5z00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- In three weeks, the Highland Park City Council is expected to take some of the first steps toward establishing a permanent memorial to the seven people who were shot and killed at last year’s Independence Day parade.

It’s been six months since a sniper opened fire on crowds that had come to watch the event.

“Personally, it’s on my mind every single day. Absoutely. And those people who were injured, physically injured, those people who lost loved ones, I’m sure are forever impacted,” says City Manager Ghida Neukirch.

She said the city council will have a public meeting Jan. 23 to talk about a long-term memorial.

Specifically: whether a commission should be set up; whether the council should appoint the commission, and whether there should be an application process.

“The where, what does it look like, how much is it going to cost -- all that will be decided later,” Neukirch said.

“Really, this is just providing a framework for what process are we going to undertake to plan for a long-term memorial.”

Separate from that, Neukirch said, the city is planning a public meeting in February or March to talk about how to observe July 4th this year, which will be the first since the mass shooting.

