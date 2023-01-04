Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are telling to people to be vigilant after eight robberies at ATMs, seven of which were at the same location. In the past two weeks, the police department took seven robbery reports from a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and one at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet at 3510 South 56th Street.

