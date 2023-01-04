ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Three city hoops teams were victorious Wednesday in Metro action

Rio Rancho High School junior Jayden Johnson (in white), battles for the ball Wednesday evening at La Cueva High School, where he scored 15 points in the Rams’ victory. (Herron photo) The City of Vision’s quartet of varsity basketball teams gets a day of rest Thursday, after back-to-back games...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Only one city team wins in Metro first round

Cleveland High senior Nic Trujillo drives to the rim in the Storm’s 81-58 rout of Hope Christian Tuesday evening at Manzano High School. (Photo by Joe Grimando) The Cleveland High School boys’ basketball team had four players score in double figures Tuesday in its 81-58 victory over Hope Christian in the first round of the annual APS Metro Basketball Championships.
CLEVELAND, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Gallup, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bernalillo High School basketball team will have a game with Gallup High School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00.
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos last undefeated team in U.S.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is now the last undefeated team in the country. Purdue suffered its first loss Monday night, falling to Rutgers, 65 to 64. The Lobos are now 14 and 0, making it their best start since the 1967-68 season when they went 17 and 0. UNM is also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Another calm day, take a walk

Today will be rather chilly but the wind will die down to a calm five miles per hour. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Look for warmer temperatures, dry conditions & less wind tomorrow!”. Though it is chilly, a nice walk along the bosque here in Rio Rancho can clear...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence to share stage at RR Events Center

The Rio Rancho Events Center will host country music legends Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence — One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm (MST). Special guest Kimberly Kelly will open the show. Recording artist, songwriter, and...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Monster Truck tour coming to RR Event Center

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Rio Rancho Events Center on January 13 and 14. “This year’s event will include the debut of a brand-new truck, never seen before in Rio Rancho,” the event promoter, Kelly Hess Goldman said. In addition to the monster trucks, the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Learn to belly dance in RR

A new 8-week belly dance fundamentals class called Belly Dance A Go-Go begins Jan. 17 at the All Around Fitness and Dance Studio in Rio Rancho. Belly dance instructor Theresa Sherman says, “Belly dance is a lively, expressive form of movement that fits every age, body type and fitness level. Belly dance is for every body!”
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sunny and breezy, start anew

After the questionable winter storm over the past few days, today shows no sign of precipitation but there will be wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Drier conditions are expected today, but those west northwest winds will be stubborn.”. Now that 2023 is in motion, it is important to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Editor's Letter: Snap Chat

This month, we view the land of enchantment through the lenses of talented New Mexican photographers. BOBBY GUTIERREZ HAD NEVER entered our annual photo contest before this year. For the past decade, however, the Albuquerque professional glazier, artist, curator, radio host, and start-up business owner has pursued his passion for photography as one of his many side projects. A storyteller at heart, he often writes original poems or reflections to accompany his images of New Mexico’s diverse cultures, people, and traditions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

