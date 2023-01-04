Read full article on original website
Three city hoops teams were victorious Wednesday in Metro action
Rio Rancho High School junior Jayden Johnson (in white), battles for the ball Wednesday evening at La Cueva High School, where he scored 15 points in the Rams’ victory. (Herron photo) The City of Vision’s quartet of varsity basketball teams gets a day of rest Thursday, after back-to-back games...
Only one city team wins in Metro first round
Cleveland High senior Nic Trujillo drives to the rim in the Storm’s 81-58 rout of Hope Christian Tuesday evening at Manzano High School. (Photo by Joe Grimando) The Cleveland High School boys’ basketball team had four players score in double figures Tuesday in its 81-58 victory over Hope Christian in the first round of the annual APS Metro Basketball Championships.
Longevity and loyalty are two good traits for this hall of famer, Gino Satriana
Gino Satriana has been an assistant coach for Metro football and baseball teams since he graduated from Cibola High School in 1985, and after 37 seasons of being on the sideline, in the dugout or in a coach’s box, he’s now known as a hall of famer. An...
Gallup, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Lobos last undefeated team in U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is now the last undefeated team in the country. Purdue suffered its first loss Monday night, falling to Rutgers, 65 to 64. The Lobos are now 14 and 0, making it their best start since the 1967-68 season when they went 17 and 0. UNM is also […]
No. 21 New Mexico lone undefeated team after Purdue's loss
Purdue had cleared every hurdle in its way, holding the top spot in the AP Top 25 for four straight weeks. Rutgers changed that Monday night with a 65-64 victory that will surely knock the Boilermakers from No. 1. The loss leaves one undefeated team: No. 21 New Mexico. The...
Another calm day, take a walk
Today will be rather chilly but the wind will die down to a calm five miles per hour. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Look for warmer temperatures, dry conditions & less wind tomorrow!”. Though it is chilly, a nice walk along the bosque here in Rio Rancho can clear...
Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence to share stage at RR Events Center
The Rio Rancho Events Center will host country music legends Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence — One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm (MST). Special guest Kimberly Kelly will open the show. Recording artist, songwriter, and...
Monster Truck tour coming to RR Event Center
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Rio Rancho Events Center on January 13 and 14. “This year’s event will include the debut of a brand-new truck, never seen before in Rio Rancho,” the event promoter, Kelly Hess Goldman said. In addition to the monster trucks, the...
Learn to belly dance in RR
A new 8-week belly dance fundamentals class called Belly Dance A Go-Go begins Jan. 17 at the All Around Fitness and Dance Studio in Rio Rancho. Belly dance instructor Theresa Sherman says, “Belly dance is a lively, expressive form of movement that fits every age, body type and fitness level. Belly dance is for every body!”
Lobo Basketball diaper drive to support children at UNM Children’s Hospital
Fans attending the University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, are encouraged to bring and donate unopened packages of diapers. The diaper drive benefits patients and families receiving care at UNM Children’s Hospital. The diaper drive comes at an especially dire time. The “tripledemic”...
Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
Sunny and breezy, start anew
After the questionable winter storm over the past few days, today shows no sign of precipitation but there will be wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Drier conditions are expected today, but those west northwest winds will be stubborn.”. Now that 2023 is in motion, it is important to...
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Editor's Letter: Snap Chat
This month, we view the land of enchantment through the lenses of talented New Mexican photographers. BOBBY GUTIERREZ HAD NEVER entered our annual photo contest before this year. For the past decade, however, the Albuquerque professional glazier, artist, curator, radio host, and start-up business owner has pursued his passion for photography as one of his many side projects. A storyteller at heart, he often writes original poems or reflections to accompany his images of New Mexico’s diverse cultures, people, and traditions.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized
Anyone with information is asked to call CHS security or Rio Rancho police.
