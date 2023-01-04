This month, we view the land of enchantment through the lenses of talented New Mexican photographers. BOBBY GUTIERREZ HAD NEVER entered our annual photo contest before this year. For the past decade, however, the Albuquerque professional glazier, artist, curator, radio host, and start-up business owner has pursued his passion for photography as one of his many side projects. A storyteller at heart, he often writes original poems or reflections to accompany his images of New Mexico’s diverse cultures, people, and traditions.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO