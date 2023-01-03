ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots legend Ty Law shared powerful, heartfelt words on Damar Hamlin incident

By Danny Jaillet
 2 days ago
New England Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law offered his thoughts on the tragic collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin that occurred on Monday night.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game and was able to have his heartbeat restored. He was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he had a breathing tube put in. He is currently in critical condition.

The Bills-Bengals game was postponed, and no makeup date has been set yet.

Law appeared on WEEI Tuesday morning and offered his take on what transpired Monday night. Like so many others, he was shaken up by the incident and offered a unique perspective, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“I mean, you just feel for them because we’ve all been there,” Law said during his “The Greg Hill Show” interview. “Not in that capacity, but when someone gets carted off. I mean, the game doesn’t matter anymore. When you actually see that, it was a routine play. And, I know I always say, I’m one of the main guys, ‘We know what we sign up for’ — but we don’t sign up for that. I understand injuries, we have broken bones, we tear muscles, we get concussed. We understand certain things that happen in a football game. And yes, we sign up for it.

“But that right there, that is something that no one wants to see. … The game becomes irrelevant. And I think they did the right thing by canceling the game because no one was gonna go out there anyway. … I hope that he’s OK, that he’s recovering.”

As of now, the Patriots are still scheduled to visit the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, and the NFL has not made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.

