The Dec. 28 article titled “Sorrento spends thousands on private road” has several inaccuracies. Treasure Island Road has been plowed by the town for many decades. Prior to the 2009-10 winter season, on Oct. 21, 2009, four residents who live on or near Treasure Island, Paul Goodman, Connie Dedam and two others, met with the Sorrento Board of Selectmen, Dan Bierman Sr., Harold Page and myself, to discuss winter maintenance of Treasure Island Road and other issues. By this time the board realized that it was illegal for the town to plow the private portion of Treasure Island Road. There was no room to leave plowed snow and turn a snowplow truck around just before the beginning of the private portion of the road so the new plowing contractor, Kevin Barbee, offered to donate the effort of plowing this private portion. The members of the Treasure Point Association then agreed to reimburse the town for the salt and sand. The Sorrento Select Board members all agreed to this arrangement. It was calculated that the private portion of the Treasure Island Road was 2.4 percent of the total public town roads.

SORRENTO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO