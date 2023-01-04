Read full article on original website
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Jan. 5
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a handful of motor vehicle accidents recently, including one involving a fire truck. A 2005 International fire truck for the town of Lamoine lost traction due to poor road conditions and rear-ended a car that had stopped to turn left into a driveway on Jordan River Road in Lamoine Dec. 28, said Deputy Kamren Jennings.
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
Ellsworth American
Retirement party for Y CEO is Jan. 26
ELLSWORTH — A retirement party for Down East Family YMCA CEO Peter Farragher will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Y’s Wiggins Center on State Street. Light refreshments will be served. Farragher has served the YMCA, its members and area communities for over 24...
foxbangor.com
New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in
BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
Northern Light’s Walk-In-Care On Union St. To Temporarily Reduce Days They’re Open
If you're in need of Walk-In-Care services in the Bangor area, you'll want to take note of a recent change to the hours of operation for the Northern Light Walk-In Care facility at 925 Union Street. According to hospital representatives, the change is a result of a restructuring of their...
wabi.tv
Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating after a Penobscot County Jail inmate died from a potential overdose Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found a male inmate unresponsive in a quarantine unit at 8:20 p.m. Officers found other inmates attempting to resuscitate him. Medical staff was unable...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police charge two in large tool theft
ELLSWORTH — Police have charged two local men with a large tool theft that occurred in early to mid-December, Capt. Shawn Willey announced. The thefts are alleged to have occurred at a worksite at the Mill Dam on Dec. 14 as well as at a Bangor Road residence, which was burglarized between Dec. 10 and 17, Willey said. “An estimated total value of $16,360 worth of tools and equipment were stolen during both incidents.”
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Ellsworth American
Story on road work plows over details
The Dec. 28 article titled “Sorrento spends thousands on private road” has several inaccuracies. Treasure Island Road has been plowed by the town for many decades. Prior to the 2009-10 winter season, on Oct. 21, 2009, four residents who live on or near Treasure Island, Paul Goodman, Connie Dedam and two others, met with the Sorrento Board of Selectmen, Dan Bierman Sr., Harold Page and myself, to discuss winter maintenance of Treasure Island Road and other issues. By this time the board realized that it was illegal for the town to plow the private portion of Treasure Island Road. There was no room to leave plowed snow and turn a snowplow truck around just before the beginning of the private portion of the road so the new plowing contractor, Kevin Barbee, offered to donate the effort of plowing this private portion. The members of the Treasure Point Association then agreed to reimburse the town for the salt and sand. The Sorrento Select Board members all agreed to this arrangement. It was calculated that the private portion of the Treasure Island Road was 2.4 percent of the total public town roads.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Jan. 5
GOULDSBORO — Police Chief Patrick McNulty responded to a motor vehicle crash that resulted in injuries on Corea Road on Dec. 28. Police and EMTs arrived on the scene, and EMT Alec Bisson tended to the driver, who had sustained injuries. The driver, 34-year-old Erin David Lowell of Gouldsboro, hit a patch of ice and snow and crossed the centerline of Corea Road before crashing her 1995 Jeep Cherokee into a tree on the other side of the road, police said.
penbaypilot.com
No significant injuries after pickup truck lands hood first in Hope ditch
HOPE — Area firefighters were faced with an odd angle as they sought to extricate two occupants of a pickup truck, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on the Camden Road (Rt. 105) in Hope. Following the approximate 10:54 a.m. report of a rollover in the area of 742 Camden Road,...
Ellsworth American
Death notices
Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, of Eastbrook. Dec. 26 at his home. Jamie L. Patten Compton, 65, of Ellsworth. Dec. 28 at a local hospital. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. A spring interment will be at Nicolin Cemetery, Ellsworth.
Can You Help The FBI Find This Notorious Maine Bank Robber?
Sometimes, it feels like Maine is turning into the wild west. When I was a kid, I don't remember ever hearing about a bank robbery happening in the State of Maine. Now, it seems like it is almost weekly happening. Over the last few months, two Camden National Bank branches...
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
Ellsworth American
Winter hike in Surry
SURRY — Blue Hill Heritage Trust is sponsoring its eighth annual winter hikes series. The series kicks off on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Carter Nature Preserve in Surry.
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
