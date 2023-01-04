Read full article on original website
LSU coach Kim Mulkey has highlighted areas for improvement against Kentucky
LSU (15-0, 3-0 SEC) can set a school record for the best start in program history with a victory in the 1 p.m. game at Rupp Arena. Even though the No. 7 Tigers have rolled to impressive victories, coach Kim Mulkey has been dissatisfied with elements of her team’s performance — namely offensive play early and leadership.
LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse
Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
Former Baker star Dexter Dennis goes on the offensive to lead A&M over LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2022 when he played for Wichita State. Saturday afternoon, the former Baker High School star was downright offensive against the school located just a few miles from his hometown.
Check out the historic numbers this LSU women's basketball player is putting up
The next time the LSU women's basketball team plays at home, the school will unveil its first statue honoring a female athlete when All-American Seimone Augustus is honored on Jan. 15. The way Angel Reese is piling up milestones, she might be next. Reese had her 15th double-double in 15...
LSU gymnastics puts up strong score but drops season-opener at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team knew competing on the home floor at No. 3 Utah would be a difficult test to open the 2023 season. In part, that is one reason why coach Jay Clark scheduled the Utes, to see just how his team would handle an electric atmosphere against top-notch competition.
Mr. Football: USC signee leads team to LHSAA title, claims LSWA's top postseason honor
Already headed to California to begin classes at USC on. Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made school history by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association — Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is the first Many athlete to receive the designation since the...
Bookend effort: Tourney MVP Booker powers four-quarter effort as Hornets win Sims tourney
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample implored his team to start fast and to finish strong. The Hornets did just that while running away with a 66-42 victory over Walker in the title game of the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Saturday at University High. “What we do is based ondefense,” Dorian...
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
It was semifinals tough as two local girls teams lose in Sugar Bowl tourney Gold bracket
Two new District 4-5A girls basketball rivals nearly met for a midseason clash at the Alario Center in Westwego, with a Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic title on the line. However, Zachary High and Liberty saw their Gold Bracket tournament runs end Saturday morning in close, physical semifinal games. A...
Just tough enough: Walker battles past Ponchatoula in semifinal at Sims tournament
Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a difference between and a win or loss. For Walker, came down to doing just enough at the right time. The Wildcats led six points with 2:05 remaining and held on to claim a 54-50 victory over Ponchatoula in a semifinal game at the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Friday night.
Division II No. 1 Albany girls use depth, fast pace to overpower Denham Springs
A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night. The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany. Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power...
Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly
Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
St. Thomas More survives double-overtime thriller against St. Martinville
Acadiana basketball fans got their money’s worth as it took double overtime to decide a winner between St. Martinville and St. Thomas More on Thursday night at the Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic at Teurlings Catholic. St. Thomas More's Mason Guillory layup with three seconds left in the second overtime...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
