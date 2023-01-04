Read full article on original website
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy's House speaker bid on the line in second day of voting
The House of Representatives is convening for a second straight day to elect a speaker of the House to lead for the next two years, with the 118th Congress set to be sworn in once a speaker is elected. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is still seeking the speakership despite falling...
The 118th Congress is off to a historic start. Here's a look at the first day
History was made in a number of ways as the 118th Congress convened for the first time on Tuesday. In the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky became the longest serving Senate leader in history. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker in a single ballot, the first time in a century. Thanks to a divide among Republicans, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy — whom the party had nominated for the role in November — failed to secure the 218 votes necessary to win. Meanwhile, Democrats were unified in support for their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, for speaker — and many noted his historical nomination as the first Black lawmaker to lead a congressional chamber.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being...
Greene blasts Boebert, other McCarthy opponents over Speaker votes: ‘This is nothing but drama’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday blasted a number of her fellow GOP lawmakers, including Colorado’s Rep. Lauren Boebert, for opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker as the House kicks off its 11th round of voting for the top leadership slot. “I think the American people, no matter how you vote, are sick…
‘Complete chaos’: Members of Congress speak on House speaker votes
The Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress.
House adjourns after anti-McCarthy mutiny paralyzes House speaker vote
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for the speakership on the first round of voting Tuesday — and shortly thereafter, he lost a second ballot and a third. Why it matters: Ballots will continue until someone gets a majority of votes — but it's unclear how long that will take. The House can't start regular business until a speaker is elected.
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
US House fails to elect new speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi as Kevin McCarthy falls short in voting
The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.A newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress.Representatives refused to elect Mr McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning for the night.“Today, is it the day I wanted to have? No. I mean there is a lot of things we wanted to do,” Mr McCarthy said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How travel by car or train lets you see Texas | Travel SmartExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlashKellyanne Conway reveals the one person on Earth that Donald Trump is scared of
eenews.net
McCarthy’s speakership bid in peril as Congress convenes
The 118th Congress is getting off to a chaotic start on the House side of Capitol Hill, where members are voting for speaker with little indication of who can and will win the votes — and when. Following a contentious closed-door meeting Tuesday morning, House Republicans filled the chamber...
CT reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are expressing frustration that the U.S. House of Representatives remained at a standstill Wednesday night after Republicans failed to elect a speaker for the second day in a row. But they are also reveling in a silver lining of the days-long saga: Democrats are...
