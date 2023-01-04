ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The 118th Congress is off to a historic start. Here's a look at the first day

History was made in a number of ways as the 118th Congress convened for the first time on Tuesday. In the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky became the longest serving Senate leader in history. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker in a single ballot, the first time in a century. Thanks to a divide among Republicans, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy — whom the party had nominated for the role in November — failed to secure the 218 votes necessary to win. Meanwhile, Democrats were unified in support for their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, for speaker — and many noted his historical nomination as the first Black lawmaker to lead a congressional chamber.
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

House adjourns after anti-McCarthy mutiny paralyzes House speaker vote

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for the speakership on the first round of voting Tuesday — and shortly thereafter, he lost a second ballot and a third. Why it matters: Ballots will continue until someone gets a majority of votes — but it's unclear how long that will take. The House can't start regular business until a speaker is elected.
The Independent

US House fails to elect new speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi as Kevin McCarthy falls short in voting

The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.A newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress.Representatives refused to elect Mr McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning for the night.“Today, is it the day I wanted to have? No. I mean there is a lot of things we wanted to do,” Mr McCarthy said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How travel by car or train lets you see Texas | Travel SmartExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlashKellyanne Conway reveals the one person on Earth that Donald Trump is scared of
eenews.net

McCarthy’s speakership bid in peril as Congress convenes

The 118th Congress is getting off to a chaotic start on the House side of Capitol Hill, where members are voting for speaker with little indication of who can and will win the votes — and when. Following a contentious closed-door meeting Tuesday morning, House Republicans filled the chamber...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy