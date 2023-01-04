Want to help name Madison’s snow plows? Here’s how.

MADISON, Wis. — Want to show off your creativity and help Madison’s Streets Division name its snow plows? Here’s your chance.

Until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, community members can submit name suggestions for four pieces of snow removal equipment — a double-wing plow truck, a quad-axle brine truck, a bike path plow and a loader with a plow and a wing.

From there, finalists for each piece of equipment will be picked, with voting scheduled to run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3.

Name ideas should be sent by email to dropoff@cityofmadison.com. Submitters should be sure to include which piece of equipment they’re hoping to name.

For more information, click or tap here .

