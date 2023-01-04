ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to help name Madison’s snow plows? Here’s how.

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — Want to show off your creativity and help Madison’s Streets Division name its snow plows? Here’s your chance.

Until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, community members can submit name suggestions for four pieces of snow removal equipment — a double-wing plow truck, a quad-axle brine truck, a bike path plow and a loader with a plow and a wing.

From there, finalists for each piece of equipment will be picked, with voting scheduled to run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3.

READ MORE: City of Madison announces names of new trash, recycling compactors

Name ideas should be sent by email to dropoff@cityofmadison.com. Submitters should be sure to include which piece of equipment they’re hoping to name.

For more information, click or tap here .

