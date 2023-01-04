Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
WLUC
Marquette falls against Escanaba in Boys Basketball, Iron Mountain downs Gladstone, Marquette Hockey gets shutout win
High School Basketball from around the U.P. Negaunee downs Escanaba, Munising gets the win over North Dickinson, North Central beats Norway, and Ishpeming gets the win over Bark River-Harris. UP College Sports Year in Review; Former NMU Football Grad Assistant named Denver Interim Head Coach. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at...
Grand Rapids-Greenway girls hockey's Riley Toivonen wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Dec. 20-27)
Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Riley Toivonen, Grand Rapids-Greenway The junior goalie had 16 saves on 17 chances in a 2-1 win over Duluth on December 20 and stopped ...
Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon bound for elite tournament
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS BASKETBALL Sheboygan North 73, Manitowoc 54 MANITOWOC - The Golden Raiders raced out to a 15-point halftime lead and went on to defeat the Ships. ...
