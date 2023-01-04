ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

On3.com

LSU punter Jay Bramblett returning for 2023 season

LSU punter Jay Bramblett is returning for the 2023 season with the Tigers, his final college football season, he announced on Twitter. “This year was the most fun I’ve ever had playing the game and I am excited to see the future of LSU football. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to come here, I’m not ready for it to be over so, see y’all back in Baton Rouge for 2023.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC makes top 4 for Miami Hurricane transfer John Campbell Jr

USC could be in the market for an offensive tackle. John Campbell Jr., a three-star recruit from Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando), is in the transfer portal. Campbell originally chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and UCF coming out of high school. Campbell was listed as the 19th-best offensive lineman in the country and No. 52 overall prospect in Florida.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Gators looking for first SEC win against Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators men’s basketball team (7-6, 0-1 SEC) opens its conference home slate against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday night. After falling at No. 20 Auburn a week ago, the Gators will look to find their first SEC win of head coach Todd Golden’s tenure in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
New York Post

Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game

College football fans won’t be able to bring their charcoal grills, coolers or anything else that resembles a tailgate to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.  Tailgating will not be allowed on-site prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, according to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website.  However, it does appear that the directive is coming from the College Football Playoff.  Normally, SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, does allow tailgating in “designating parking lots and other areas for ticketed guests who have purchased a tailgating pass.” The website...
FORT WORTH, TX

