Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as ...
Texas Loses RB Jaydon Blue To Transfer Portal
Jaydon Blue is hitting the transfer portal after one year on the Forty Acres.
Just Because Texas Wishlist is SEC Heavy Doesn't Mean Musselman is on the Menu
Best option for Longhorns is highly familiar with Arkansas, SEC
247Sports
TCU stays hot in the transfer portal, lands Alabama transfer and former five-star Trey Sanders
TCU has remained hot in the transfer portal, landing former Alabama running back Trey Sanders, who committed to the Frogs just moments ago. Sanders announced the news via his Twitter account. Sanders, a former five-star running back out of the 2019 class, was rated as the No. 6 overall player...
Jaguars vs. Titans: Transportation options for Game Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for a showdown against the Tennessee Titans. With gameday just two days away, we want you to be prepared — as Downtown Jacksonville will be packed with loud and proud Jags fans on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
LSU punter Jay Bramblett returning for 2023 season
LSU punter Jay Bramblett is returning for the 2023 season with the Tigers, his final college football season, he announced on Twitter. “This year was the most fun I’ve ever had playing the game and I am excited to see the future of LSU football. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to come here, I’m not ready for it to be over so, see y’all back in Baton Rouge for 2023.”
Torrian Gray Changing The Image Of South Carolina's Secondary
Secondary coach Torrian Gray from South Carolina's football team has completely altered his position group's reputation.
USC makes top 4 for Miami Hurricane transfer John Campbell Jr
USC could be in the market for an offensive tackle. John Campbell Jr., a three-star recruit from Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando), is in the transfer portal. Campbell originally chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and UCF coming out of high school. Campbell was listed as the 19th-best offensive lineman in the country and No. 52 overall prospect in Florida.
Ranking the best true freshman from the 2022 season
In today’s college football, we are seeing more and more young players make immediate impacts on their teams. From running backs to linebackers to tight ends, there is no shortage of young rising stars at the collegiate level. It was no different in Baton Rouge when Harold Perkins Jr opted to sign with LSU over Florida and Texas A&M.
Gators looking for first SEC win against Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators men’s basketball team (7-6, 0-1 SEC) opens its conference home slate against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday night. After falling at No. 20 Auburn a week ago, the Gators will look to find their first SEC win of head coach Todd Golden’s tenure in Gainesville.
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
College football fans won’t be able to bring their charcoal grills, coolers or anything else that resembles a tailgate to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, according to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website. However, it does appear that the directive is coming from the College Football Playoff. Normally, SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, does allow tailgating in “designating parking lots and other areas for ticketed guests who have purchased a tailgating pass.” The website...
