ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 8

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Maura Healey sworn in as 73rd Massachusetts governor

AMID A DAY full of pomp, circumstance, and a nod to history in the making, Maura Healey on Thursday was sworn in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts and the first woman elected to that role. Healey, a Democrat, also made history as one of the first two openly lesbian...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

With a clean slate, Healey has running room to act on urgent issues

NEW GOVERNORS RARELY ascend to the office as smoothly as Maura Healey. With several cabinet picks still to be announced as she takes office on Thursday, she is essentially working from a clean slate, largely unburdened by the standard swath of campaign promises. That clean slate offers boundless opportunity to shape policy and address questions that loom over the Commonwealth’s economy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Editorial | A word of thanks for Gov. Baker and family

Charlie Baker takes his leave from state government this week, and from this vantage point, it’s fair to say that the Baker years will be most warmly remembered for this governor’s steady, effective leadership through the worst public health crisis in a century, the Covid pandemic. When Baker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey goes with interim secretary of health, human services

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY will start her term as governor with an interim secretary of health and human services, acknowledging that she needs more time to find the right person to run the largest executive office in state government. Mary Beckman, a Beacon Hill veteran who recently served as the chief...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

5 things we learned from Charlie Baker’s exit interview

Baker discussed whether running for public office again could be in the cards. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker left office Wednesday evening, completing his eight years as the state’s top executive official. But before he left, Baker let 7News into his Swampscott home for an interview with him and his...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected

Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s who will be the acting Mass. attorney general for 13 days

A Jamaica Plain resident will temporarily serve as the state's top prosecutor before Andrea Campbell takes office later this month. There’s a 13-day gap between when Maura Healey makes history on Thursday as she becomes the first lesbian governor in the nation and when her successor in the attorney general’s office, Andrea Campbell, takes the oath of office herself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PLANetizen

Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law

A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy