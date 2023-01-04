Read full article on original website
Maura Healey sworn in as 73rd Massachusetts governor
AMID A DAY full of pomp, circumstance, and a nod to history in the making, Maura Healey on Thursday was sworn in as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts and the first woman elected to that role. Healey, a Democrat, also made history as one of the first two openly lesbian...
With a clean slate, Healey has running room to act on urgent issues
NEW GOVERNORS RARELY ascend to the office as smoothly as Maura Healey. With several cabinet picks still to be announced as she takes office on Thursday, she is essentially working from a clean slate, largely unburdened by the standard swath of campaign promises. That clean slate offers boundless opportunity to shape policy and address questions that loom over the Commonwealth’s economy.
Maura Healey prepares to take office, receives gifts from Charlie Baker
In a powerful showing of a peaceful transfer of power, Gov. Charlie Baker and Gov.-elect Maura Healey embraced in the executive suite of the Massachusetts State House Wednesday afternoon, as did Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll. Moments earlier, in a quiet ceremonial exchange, Baker in his...
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
Editorial | A word of thanks for Gov. Baker and family
Charlie Baker takes his leave from state government this week, and from this vantage point, it’s fair to say that the Baker years will be most warmly remembered for this governor’s steady, effective leadership through the worst public health crisis in a century, the Covid pandemic. When Baker...
Healey goes with interim secretary of health, human services
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY will start her term as governor with an interim secretary of health and human services, acknowledging that she needs more time to find the right person to run the largest executive office in state government. Mary Beckman, a Beacon Hill veteran who recently served as the chief...
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
5 things we learned from Charlie Baker’s exit interview
Baker discussed whether running for public office again could be in the cards. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker left office Wednesday evening, completing his eight years as the state’s top executive official. But before he left, Baker let 7News into his Swampscott home for an interview with him and his...
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Governor Baker says thank you to Massachusetts residents
Governor Charlie Baker made one of his final announcement to the public Tuesday, thanking all Massachusetts residents as he reaches the end of his term this week.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
A change of course for K-12 education?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
Don’t Forget: New Laws in Effect for Massachusetts in 2023
I have to be honest; I am still adjusting to many things now that a new year is in full swing. We've talked about New Year's resolutions and such but how about news laws that we should know about for 2023?. After years of a step-by-step process, the minimum wage...
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected
Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
Watch: Outgoing Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker delivers farewell address at State House
The governor was scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is slated to deliver a “thank you” message to the people of Massachusetts at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon as he prepares to leave office Thursday. The Swampscott resident will end his two-term tenure...
Here’s who will be the acting Mass. attorney general for 13 days
A Jamaica Plain resident will temporarily serve as the state's top prosecutor before Andrea Campbell takes office later this month. There’s a 13-day gap between when Maura Healey makes history on Thursday as she becomes the first lesbian governor in the nation and when her successor in the attorney general’s office, Andrea Campbell, takes the oath of office herself.
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
New England electricity markets very messy
OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law
A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
