Nebraska State

KELOLAND

Lincoln High School basketball standout commits to Iowa State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State.  The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.  On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I […]
AMES, IA
WIBW

Topeka High basketball split double header

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas had some high school hoops being played where Topeka High boys and girls spilt the double header with Blue Valley Northwest. Topeka High (G) def. Blue Valley Northweest, 56-36. Blue Valley Northwest def. Blue Valley Northwest, 88-40.
TOPEKA, KS
Scorebook Live

Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
IOWA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
VERMILLION, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury

BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
BEATRICE, NE

