Tuesday, January 3rd Girls Basketball Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs Boyer Valley (PPD) Woodbine at Exira-EHK (PPD to Thursday, January 5th) Tri-Center 35, Riverside 32 (OT) Underwood vs IKM-Manning (PPD) West Monona, Logan-Magnolia (PPD)
Lincoln High School basketball standout commits to Iowa State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State. The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa. On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I […]
WIBW
Topeka High basketball split double header
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas had some high school hoops being played where Topeka High boys and girls spilt the double header with Blue Valley Northwest. Topeka High (G) def. Blue Valley Northweest, 56-36. Blue Valley Northwest def. Blue Valley Northwest, 88-40.
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball. Divine Savior Holy Angels 57, Brookfield Central 52. Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49. Wauwatosa East 60, Susssex Hamilton 39. Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Hale 32. MILWAUKEE...
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
Porterville Recorder
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
