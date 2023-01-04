LSU basketball hangs around with No. 25 Kentucky but can't pull out second SEC upset

LSU basketball belongs in the same class among the SEC's numerous March Madness contenders. Tuesday night proved it.

The Tigers (12-2, 1-1) went on the road to Rupp Arena and hung around with No. 25 Kentucky , despite suffering the 74-71 loss. LSU forward KJ Williams' last-second shot attempt fell well short before the buzzer sounded after forward Jacob Toppin made both of his free throws to extend Kentucky's lead to three.

LSU trailed Kentucky (10-4, 1-1) by just one with nine seconds left after guard Cam Hayes was fouled on a 3-point shot with 9.3 seconds left. Hayes made all three shots from the charity stripe but only before Toppin responded with a pair of free throws of his own.

Prior to the 3-point foul, LSU trailed by just two with 57 seconds left after a putback layup from guard Trae Hannibal. But guard Cason Wallace's layup with 29 seconds left doubled the lead to four and the Tigers couldn't respond after Hannibal committed an offensive foul four seconds later.

Coach Matt McMahon 's Tigers played solid defense despite excellent performances from Kentucky forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Toppin; they finished with 19 and 21 points, respectively. Offensively, Williams had an efficient 23 points on 13 shots.

It was an extremely promising performance from LSU despite the result after the Tigers upset No. 13 Arkansas in their SEC opener on Wednesday. Tuesday night showed that LSU belongs among the deep field of SEC teams realistically in contention for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Threes offset halfcourt troubles for LSU's offense in first half

LSU had the long ball falling to start the game, hitting 6-of-13 shots from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Tigers' relative success from deep helped offset their offense's ineffectiveness in the half-court. LSU had trouble generating consistently good looks against Kentucky's athletic defense and on numerous occasions had problems getting off shots before the end of the shot clock.

But, considering Kentucky's size, length and talent, it was a successful first-half performance on offense for LSU overall. The Tigers finished the opening 20 minutes with 38 points on 27 shots, good enough to keep them within striking distance despite trailing by four.

LSU's offense improved its quality of looks in the second half despite taking a step back with its efficiency. But the Tigers' offense still played well enough to trail by just two points with less than 6:30 left to play.

Trouble with Tshiebwe

Predictably, LSU had trouble containing Tshiebwe – the reigning consensus National Player of the Year ‒ early and often on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe had 12 points on five shots in the first half, also posting eight rebounds. He was a bully in the paint, snatching offensive rebounds and using his brute strength to his advantage over LSU's relatively weightless frontcourt.

By halftime, Kentucky held a 16-8 rebounding advantage over the Tigers and had snatched five offensive rebounds.

McMahon threw a number of different bodies at Tshiebwe throughout the game. Williams took a crack at him, as did freshman 7-foot center Shawn Phillips and forward Derek Fountain, among others. But none of it worked.

KJ Williams steps up

After scoring just eight points against Arkansas in LSU's SEC opener, Williams was the engine of LSU's offense once again versus the Wildcats. The Murray State transfer had 20 points on an efficient nine shots with 7:45 left to play in the second half.

With Tshiebwe guarding him, Williams exposed the Kentucky star's tendency to stick near the paint on defense by popping out to 3-point range and drilling his attempts. Williams was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc before the 7:45 minute mark in the second half.

