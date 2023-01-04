Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka High basketball split double header
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas had some high school hoops being played where Topeka High boys and girls spilt the double header with Blue Valley Northwest. Topeka High (G) def. Blue Valley Northweest, 56-36. Blue Valley Northwest def. Blue Valley Northwest, 88-40.
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
westernkansasnews.com
Morning Roundup Segments | 1-3-2023 | Damar Hamlin Update, Kansas, Kansas State Bowl Recap, and High School News and Notes
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On this morning’s show, the guys talk about MNF and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury then recap Kansas and Kansas State’s bowl losses. Then in the final segment, recap high school sports news from the break and look ahead to a pair of Big 12 matchups tonight for Kansas and Kansas State.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
K-State to formally introduce new volleyball coach on Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Joshua Lindsey!
Congratulations to Joshua Lindsey of Salina, the Week 17 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Joshua, who scored 15 of 15 points, wins four tickets to the Nitro Monster Trucks Saturday at Tony's Pizza Events Center. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign...
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases
A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus
There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
How will Kansas State Wildcats replace star running back Deuce Vaughn next season?
Chris Klieman will likely turn to these running backs as Kansas State looks to replace Deuce Vaughn next season.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
1350kman.com
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal
With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
Geary County unveils a financial page
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county has added a finance page to their web site. "It has all the audit reports, our annual budget, finance policies and the levies. We also put a new budget format on there." Giordano said the county's finance director, Tami Robison, put together...
Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City
Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023
Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
