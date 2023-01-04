With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO