Junction City, KS

Topeka High basketball split double header

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas had some high school hoops being played where Topeka High boys and girls spilt the double header with Blue Valley Northwest. Topeka High (G) def. Blue Valley Northweest, 56-36. Blue Valley Northwest def. Blue Valley Northwest, 88-40.
Morning Roundup Segments | 1-3-2023 | Damar Hamlin Update, Kansas, Kansas State Bowl Recap, and High School News and Notes

Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On this morning’s show, the guys talk about MNF and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury then recap Kansas and Kansas State’s bowl losses. Then in the final segment, recap high school sports news from the break and look ahead to a pair of Big 12 matchups tonight for Kansas and Kansas State.
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone

The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
K-State to formally introduce new volleyball coach on Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Joshua Lindsey!

Congratulations to Joshua Lindsey of Salina, the Week 17 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Joshua, who scored 15 of 15 points, wins four tickets to the Nitro Monster Trucks Saturday at Tony's Pizza Events Center. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign...
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases

A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus

There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal

With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
Geary County unveils a financial page

Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county has added a finance page to their web site. "It has all the audit reports, our annual budget, finance policies and the levies. We also put a new budget format on there." Giordano said the county's finance director, Tami Robison, put together...
Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City

Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023

Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

