Read full article on original website
Mel Sayler
1d ago
what an evil man. hope the victims are doing ok.
Reply
11
Related
ksal.com
Five Killed In Holiday Weekend Crashes
Nearly a half-dozen people are dead following crashes in Kansas over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers also made nearly two-dozen DUI arrests. Authorities say none of the deadly crashes over the holiday weekend were DUI related. The reporting period for the holiday ran...
KSLTV
Traffic deaths declined slightly in 2022, most were men
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — On Thursday, Utah Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety released the preliminary 2022 traffic fatality numbers. Reports showed that there were 320 lives lost on Utah roads from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. While this is 12 fewer lives lost than in...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period
Crashes were down this New Year's holiday compared to last year but one more person died on the state's highways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. The post Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer. Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder. The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.
kcur.org
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but driving while high is not. How do police detect impaired driving?
In November, Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 20 other states that had already done so. That decision opened the door to easier access to the drug for medical purposes and an opportunity to expunge past marijuana-related crimes. It also raised the risk of someone consuming cannabis products and then choosing to drive.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Inquiry begun after KHP aviation unit complaint
TOPEKA — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said Dec. 30 an inquiry was launched into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol pilots misused state funds by deploying aircraft for personal reasons and by obtaining advanced flight training not required of the law enforcement agency. Impetus for the decision was summarized...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kansas
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
KSLTV
No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
KSLTV
Four minor earthquakes reported in Cache County
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of Cache Valley residents reported feeling a series of earthquakes that shook the area to start the new year. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, four earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 2.9 were reported in the Cache Valley between Monday and Tuesday morning.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
Kansas family raising CPR, AED awareness after young athlete went into cardiac arrest
About one in every 100,000 young athletes like Damar Hamlin experience a sudden cardiac arrest each year according to researchers at the University of Washington.
KWCH.com
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST. The sales tax on groceries dropped to...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
KSLTV
Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought
SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
Comments / 6