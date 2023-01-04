ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4

When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 9:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 6:04; Killorn, TB (Hooking), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Hooking), 12:23; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 12:23; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 12:23; Dumba, MIN (High Sticking), 17:50.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (McTavish, Terry), 3:11. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 7 (Fowler, Zegras), 11:18 (pp). Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Tripping), 9:53. Second Period_None. Penalties_Zegras, ANA (Slashing), 5:28; Fowler, ANA (High Sticking), 10:33; Zegras, ANA (Illegal Equipment), 19:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Terry, ANA (Tripping), 18:05. Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-15_35. Anaheim 13-7-7_27.
ANAHEIM, CA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Sabres Player In The Running for NHL MVP?

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, but this player has them pushing to end that drought. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League's most valuable player every season. It's been around for 99 years and has been won the most by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky a staggering 9 times. A player wins it by being voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, `I got him.' That’s all,”...
OHIO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 122, Golden State 119

DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Clash with Flyers in Philly on Thursday

Jan. 5, 2023 | 5:00 pm MST | Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. The Arizona Coyotes continue their four-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, marking the second-and-final time Arizona and Philadelphia will match up this season. The Coyotes won the first game between the two 5-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Jim Cochrane executive vice president, partnerships and client services, Mike Healy executive vice president, venue...
IOWA STATE
Porterville Recorder

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes

On 1990s Night for their Throwback Thursday series, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7) are set to host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (13-18-5) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
CALIFORNIA, PA

