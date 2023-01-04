ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State...
IDAHO STATE
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Column: New year on the PGA Tour more mysterious than ever

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — One moment the splash of a humpback whale's tail pierced the Pacific blue below the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Before long, as players began lining up for practice rounds, a brief shower sent everyone seeking cover. It was a fitting start to a new year...
HAWAII STATE
Community college men's basketball conference play kicks off

As conference play kicks off in eight of California's 13 community college men's basketball leagues on Jan. 4, the state's marquee attraction is set for College of the Sequoias' Porter Field House. That is where the Giants, ranked No. 9 in the state by the California Community College Men's Basketball...
VISALIA, CA

