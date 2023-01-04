ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Northwestern's size overwhelms Crestview in non-conference matchup

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppwrm_0k2dJvz700

OLIVESBURG — In the end, experience and height defeated youthful exuberance.

With one senior and a pair of juniors, Amy Bays’ remaining six sophomores could not keep their first-half momentum going as Crestview lost a home, non-conference game to Northwestern, 53-35.

“We came out flat a little bit in that third quarter,” said Bays, whose team trailed 26-21 after 16 minutes. “And we couldn’t get shots to fall either. Our defensive intensity didn’t pick us up either when we needed it.

“It’s challenging when you are relying on those two things.”

Leading by only five points at halftime, the Huskies used a quick 6-0 run to begin the third quarter. They then used that momentum to the tune of a decisive 13-4 quarter, holding the Cougars to just one field goal the entire 8 minutes.

“I didn’t think we adjusted to the officiating,” said Northwestern coach Brian Kiper. “And I don’t mean that it was bad officiating. We were reaching too much and playing defense with our hands and they starting calling it and we continued to do it.

“We talked at halftime about just getting more solid on defense. Try and get a steal or get a rebound and get it in either Caydence’s (Scale) or Josie’s (Wright) hands we will have some good opportunities to push the ball and I thought we did that in the second half and especially in the third quarter when we pulled away.”

Northwestern held a 34-25 rebounding edge, but 15 of those were offensive rebounds that resulted in 15 points for the Huskies.

“We are used to not having much height at all,” said Bays as her Cougars (4-8) battled the much taller Huskies the entire night. “We know that we have to box out and get some boards. Most nights we are outmatched by height in almost every single position, but we have to do that (rebound) to be successful. And tonight, at times, we kind of let that get away from us. Especially late in the second quarter and the start of the third. You give them easy putbacks on second-chance shots and it makes it both challenging and difficult to overcome.”

Kiper said the post play was a big difference.

“We haven’t always been getting that, at least the points, and production from the posts,” he said. “But I think our posts combined for 17 points tonight and maybe 10 to 12 rebounds. Even our sub post player, Emily Thompson, came in and she’s very physical too. If teams do start to key on Caydence and Josie, we can go to that (posts) and I thought we started to do that in the third quarter.”

Scale had a tremendous game at the point guard position for Northwestern as she finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.

“She can really handle it and we call her more of a scoring point guard,” said Kiper. “And that’s because she can score in so many ways. Not just hitting a 3 but scoring in transition.”

“I think we came out and played better in the first half than we have been lately,” said Scale. “And we played better as a team. I think I’ve learned to make better passes and as a team we are better at knowing when to push the ball or slow down and run an offense.”

Wright added 14 points, three rebounds and dished out three assists, with Lillian Wakefield adding 10 points and Mariah Thompson chipping in with seven points and six boards.

Crestview was paced by Emma Aumend’s 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, with Tori Kidney adding nine points and two steals. Georgia McFarland and Elyse Belcher each added five points. Mia Humrichouser grabbed eight rebounds.

“We are a really young team with only one senior and four sophomores that are starting,” said Bays. “And we have two freshmen and a sophomore coming off the bench. We are just trying to get a little more grit. That and mental toughness to be successful. It’s challenging, but I do think it will come with more experience.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Hubbard girls basketball coach on administrative leave

Hubbard girls basketball coach Richard Marshall is on administrative leave. He's in his first season as the Eagles head coach and school officials are looking into the matter. The Eagles are 2-8 and play at Poland Thursday night.
HUBBARD, OH
whbc.com

Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football

Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
LOUISVILLE, OH
gozips.com

Akron Names Tim Donnelly Interim Head Baseball Coach

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Two from Warren killed in Southington crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mantua man charged after wrong-way crash in Solon

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Mantua man is now charged after causing a wrong-way crash on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on US 422 near the Liberty Road overpass. Solon police said Nicholas James Gutowski was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he...
SOLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community

Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Lisbon man killed after crashing into tree in Center Township

A Lisbon man has been killed after striking a tree in Center Township early Saturday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a 2017 BMW driven by 48-year-old Marc Tunno of Lisbon was traveling westbound on Adams Road. Troopers says Tunno's vehicle traveled...
LISBON, OH
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville

Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished

It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
WARREN, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy