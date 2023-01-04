Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
iheart.com
Four Suspects Posed As FBI Agents Wearing Tactical Gear In D.C. Robbery
Authorities in Washington, D.C, are searching for four armed suspects who posed as FBI agents wearing tactical gear when they broke into a house early Thursday (December 15) morning. Three of the men had guns, while the fourth was wielding a crowbar. The Metropolitan Police Department said that one of...
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Missouri woman accused of tracking down and killing alleged carjackers at gas station
A woman in Missouri allegedly tracked down and killed the men she believed stole her car, police said.Demesha Coleman, 35, was arrested after the killings and charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.She allegedly shot and killed Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, who she believed had stolen her car.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in St Louis where they found Mr Farrar and Mr Jackson with gunshot wounds to their torsos. A third man was shot in the head but survived the...
CBS News
2 men found shot to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead following a shooting inside a house on the city's South Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Police say officers responded to a person shot and found...
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
Man accused of hiding meth in Cheez-It box, giving it to informant, feds say
The federal government is investigating a case that involves a TGI Friday’s and a box of Cheez-It. According to federal court documents, investigators are trying to seize a 2018 Lexus LS-500 that they said was used for drug trafficking. Authorities said Koji Stewart met a confidential informant in the...
Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.When police arrived, they found the injured man. The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery. The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday
A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
Walmart Shooting in Alabama Leaves Two Gunned Down After Fight Breaks Out
Gunfire was exchanged in the Mobile, Alabama, store after an altercation broke out.
Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System
The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
Would-be burglars arrested after calling 911 to move stolen belongings: Police
A pair of would-be burglars in Florida were arrested Saturday after they called police in an attempt to move items they were allegedly trying to steal.
Washington Examiner
Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says
A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.
Comments / 0