Roundup: Coulter boosts Utica girls basketball past Licking Valley

Isabella Coulter scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday, lifting the Utica girls basketball team past host Licking Valley 36-31 in Licking County League play.

Abby Dickson added 15 points as she and Coulter hit a pair of 3-pointers apiece and combined to hit 11 of 15 foul shots for Utica (3-8, 1-5).

Rylee Hillis led the Panthers (2-9, 1-5) with nine points, and Avery Williams added six.

Watkins nips Heath

Kalleigh Rennie's 16 points helped Watkins Memorial survive a late rally from Heath and grab a 43-41 victory in LCL play.

Cameryn Wheeler added 11 points for the Warriors (8-4, 5-2), who led 35-19 after three quarters.

Caroline Robertson led the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-2) with 15 points, and Peyton DelCecato added nine.

Northridge wins at Heights

Ava Travis’ 12 points helped Northridge pull away for a 47-40 victory at Licking Heights in LCL play.

Naia Moore added nine points and 11 rebounds, Reese Callan eight points and Darla Dorman 14 rebounds for the Vikings (5-6, 3-4).

Amya Thompson led the Hornets (3-9, 1-5) with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Tori Diggs added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers and Symaya McDougall six assists and six steals.

GCA falls on road

Ella Rhoads and Natalia Locke scored eight points apiece for Granville Christian (5-3) in a 44-32 loss at Wellington.

Elodie Ware racked up 30 points for the Jaguars.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Utica wins on road

Trenton Collins and Zach Heckman combined to score 30 of their 36 points after halftime, fueling Utica in a 56-50 victory at Centerburg (7-4).

Collins totaled 21 points for Utica (7-2). Heckman added 15 points and Roman Gamble 13.

GCA tripped by Lakers

Andrew Benvie's 15 points led Granville Christian in a 59-43 loss to Millersport.

Zac Stump added nine points for the Lions (2-6). Trey Johnston's 19 points led the Lakers (8-3), who broke it open with a 25-11 edge in the third quarter.

Lakewood falls

Colton Ferry scored 18 points for Lakewood in a 70-48 loss to visiting Beechcroft (3-4).

Adam Crawford added 15 for the Lancers (1-10).

BOWLING

Valley sweeps Utica

Licking Valley's boys team beat Utica, 1,685-1,357, and the girls beat Utica, 1,150-796.

Brycn Spray led Valley boys with a top game of 241 and series of 379, and Trevor Tucker added a high game of 172. Dominic Webb led Utica with a 126.

Olivia Strait's high game of 217 and series of 361 led the Valley girls, and Jayelle Ball added games of 125 and 117. Bella Webb led Utica with a high game of 127, and Sarah Webb added a 117.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Coulter boosts Utica girls basketball past Licking Valley