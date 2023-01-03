Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood
The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
KKTV
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many people are getting used to changes at the grocery store by bringing in their own reusable bag or paying 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout. The new state law requires stores to pay the city or county 60% of that fee starting next year,...
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Owner fed up after Denver convenience store burglarized three times in 2022
Conu's Corner in Denver's Highlands neighborhood was burglarized three times in 2022. Owner Thuc Nhu Hoang reached out to Contact Denver7 for help, saying they can't go through another break-in.
KKTV
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
Skier identified in deadly Breckenridge avalanche
A skier who died over the weekend in an avalanche in Breckenridge has been identified.
Polis activates emergency relief for Suncor closure
Concerns continue about the effects of the Suncor closure, as Colorado's only refinery makes up a large portion of the local market for fuel.
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KKTV
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon is addressing concerns, including a social media post, that have been circulating after an employee passed away at a Colorado Springs facility. The man, 61, passed away on Dec. 27, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Several people reached out to KKTV...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
WWII, Vietnam medals found in abandoned storage unit
A special set of military medals was discovered inside an abandoned storage locker in Colorado. Now, the person who has them is trying to find the family they belong to.
