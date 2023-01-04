ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023

They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?

According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Blues visit the Devils after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens

Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
