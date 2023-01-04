Read full article on original website
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
Poison Control: Kids in Upstate New York are Facing a Major Marijuana Problem
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in New York in 2014, and seven years later, its recreational brethren was legalized, as well. Since that time, the marijuana industry has begun to grow and develop in the Empire State, and in 2023, you can now buy it in a number of different forms.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Capital Region Gem Named New York’s Best Romantic Getaway
Looking for a great place to spend Valentine's Day or a romantic weekend? The perfect spot to bring your special someone is right in your backyard!. When it comes to romance, couples are always trying to find that perfect spot that just inspires love. Sometimes choosing that perfect restaurant or getaway can be a little nerve-wracking. Or maybe like me if you have kids, that romantic rendezvous can be even more complicated to plan when you have kids!
Famous Slogan Coming Back To New York
If you are like me and grew up in the 80s there was one slogan that as soon as you heard it you knew exactly what was being advertised.
New Yorkers, Want To Be A Body Double for a Movie Poster?
New York actors now have an opportunity to let their body put them on the path to fame and fortune as a body double. If you don't quite fit this description there is a second opportunity and all you need is a good selfi. Backstage is a company that gives...
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
YAHOO!
Chick-fil-A, Panera: Where to eat at the new NY Thruway rest areas? The full list
Most New Yorkers have probably experienced a late-night drive on the New York state Thruway, during which your only real sustenance was a breakfast sandwich from a rest area fast food joint or maybe a cup of steaming coffee from Starbucks or Dunkin’ if you’re lucky. The restaurant...
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years.
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years
Want to see what New York State license plates looked like the year you were born? Luckily, eBay has a collection of over 100 years of license plates. Fun Fact- The state of New York was the first to require its residents to register their motor vehicles in 1901. Registrants...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Massive Bomb Cyclone For New York State?
The new year has already brought about so many challenges and we are only a few days in. The snow that fell across Western New York is all but gone and the heavy rain is starting to let up. But what is next for us here in the Empire State?
