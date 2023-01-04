Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closed in Roanoke due to landslide
Heads up! If you were planning to travel on the Blue Ridge Parkway anytime soon, a portion of it has been closed due to a landslide Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m., it is blocked from mile marker 91 to 105.8, or the Bearwallow Gap to Route 460. An official...
Power outage on Raeford Road knocks out power to 3,200 including traffic lights
A power outage was impacting intersections along Raeford Road on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic in the area, the Fayetteville Police Department said. The outage was reported at 11:15 a.m. and knocked out traffic lights at Raeford Road intersections between Skibo and Strickland Bridge roads, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. According to PWC's courage map, more than 3,200 customers are affected. The estimated restoration time is 2:12 p.m.
Comments / 0