A power outage was impacting intersections along Raeford Road on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic in the area, the Fayetteville Police Department said. The outage was reported at 11:15 a.m. and knocked out traffic lights at Raeford Road intersections between Skibo and Strickland Bridge roads, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. According to PWC's courage map, more than 3,200 customers are affected. The estimated restoration time is 2:12 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO