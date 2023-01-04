Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With the new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The opioid...
New data shows 10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office says new data shows 10% of drivers in Nebraska are distracted. Officials said they used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in the state. Results showed one in 10 drivers you meet on the...
Woman arrested for church vandalism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
Travel not advised as crews respond to overnight crash in Howard County
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul responded to an overnight rollover crash. The Volunteer Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing near Bunker Hill. Officials said the road conditions are slick and are advising people not to...
NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
First half run guides Minden to victory lane
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets used a 16-0 run through the first half to take a lead they would not relent in a 52-20 win over Kearney Catholic on Wednesday night. Trailing 10-2 midway through the first quarter, Minden locked down on defense and did not give up a Kearney Catholic bucket for 10:30 of game time.
Held is here, ready to coach at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. — Ryan Held becomes the 19th head coach of football for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He comes to the Lopers with a lengthy coaching resume, including several stops in the Midwest. He has not been directly involved with a lot of Division II football programs, nor the M-I-A-A conference, with much of his time spent either in Division I or as a head coach of the lower levels.
Two Rivers: Keeping your New Year's Resolutions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Only 8 to 12 percent of people in the U.S. successfully complete their New Year’s resolutions. Here to help us avoid becoming a statistic is Jeremy Eschliman from Two River’s Public Health Department. You do it by being intentional with your resolutions and changing...
Lopers promote Hammond to top assistant role
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top assistant coach. The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top assistant for five years and after being a graduate assistant and player for UNK.
