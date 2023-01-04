ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Committee endorses longer terms for Charlotte city councilmembers

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzvaa_0k2dIin700

CHARLOTTE — A committee is backing three major changes in how the City Charlotte Council operates. The changes mean councilmembers could be in office longer.

The Charlotte City Council’s budget committee is backing four-year terms. The committee also endorsed staggered terms, which means every two years half of the seats are up for election.

In addition, city leaders on the committee are in favor of adding an eighth district seat due to population growth.

Committee Chair Dimple Ajmera says the current form of government is out of touch with cities that are the size of Charlotte.

She says continuity on the council will help the city tackle big projects.

The council doesn’t need the state’s approval to do this, but they will ask voters for their say through three referenda votes.

The council does not have to put this on the ballot, but 5,000 people can launch a petition to force it on the ballot.

The referenda could be decided this fall and take effect in 2025.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council approves $275 million for Spectrum Center upgrades, practice facility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eoyo9_0k2dIin700

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte City Councilman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney said there is no basis for prosecution following an investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City Council in January 2021, after he was offered a position at construction firm RJ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

OPINION: Mecklenburg County Democrats Owe Cheri Beasley an Apology

We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Charlotte City Council backs underground bus station

The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee on Monday voted unanimously to support a proposal that would rebuild the city’s main bus station underground. City staff recommended placing the station underground instead of on a second or third floor as part of the new building. Earlier this year, the city presented renderings of the proposed project, in which bus passengers would take a large escalator to the underground bus terminal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Major retirement community no longer moving forward

Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Swearing In Ceremony Held For Newly Elected Chester County Councilmembers

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, Chester County Council swore in its newly elected members, including District 1 Councilmember John Agee, District 2 Councilmember Mike Vaughn, District 5 Councilmember Corey Guy, At-Large Councilmember Erin Mosley, and Judge Terri Zion for Probate Court. Also at the meeting, council voted...
country1037fm.com

Proposed Monroe North Carolina Development Upsets Neighbors

We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents

The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy