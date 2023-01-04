Committee endorses longer terms for Charlotte city councilmembers

CHARLOTTE — A committee is backing three major changes in how the City Charlotte Council operates. The changes mean councilmembers could be in office longer.

The Charlotte City Council’s budget committee is backing four-year terms. The committee also endorsed staggered terms, which means every two years half of the seats are up for election.

In addition, city leaders on the committee are in favor of adding an eighth district seat due to population growth.

Committee Chair Dimple Ajmera says the current form of government is out of touch with cities that are the size of Charlotte.

She says continuity on the council will help the city tackle big projects.

The council doesn’t need the state’s approval to do this, but they will ask voters for their say through three referenda votes.

The council does not have to put this on the ballot, but 5,000 people can launch a petition to force it on the ballot.

The referenda could be decided this fall and take effect in 2025.

