wymt.com

Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
wymt.com

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
