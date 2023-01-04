Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
wymt.com
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are? That’s today’s Good Question. Dale asks: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?. It’s not just marketing, although that...
Comments / 0