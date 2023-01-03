Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
First blessings box has landed in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — We're three days into the new year, yet one Bryan woman is already marking off one of her New Year resolutions. Bryan native, Samantha Moore's vision to help the Brazos valley became clearer in 2023 as she unveiled her first blessings box in Bryan. If you travel throughout BCS neighborhoods, you'll see pink. The Pink Box BCS, created by Moore in December of 2022. A blessings box contains of an array of items where anyone can come and take whatever household or food items needed.
wtaw.com
Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital
More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
fox44news.com
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
KWTX
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County family is out of more than $270,000 after they say a contractor left their home unfinished and their property in shambles. Mark and Jeanie Haas have always dreamed of having a home tucked away in rural Texas where they could enjoy the fruits of their labors while entertaining family and friends.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
wtaw.com
Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota
Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan. According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County. The pursuit,...
fox44news.com
College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The College Station Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The Bryan Police...
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages. Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of
Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Investigating Homicide
A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY
It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
Murder suspect involved in law enforcement chase arrested in Bastrop Co.
One person was arrested after a multi-agency vehicle chase involving a person wanted for murder ended in a crash Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bryan Police Department.
kwhi.com
MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER
The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
Comments / 0