kagstv.com

First blessings box has landed in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — We're three days into the new year, yet one Bryan woman is already marking off one of her New Year resolutions. Bryan native, Samantha Moore's vision to help the Brazos valley became clearer in 2023 as she unveiled her first blessings box in Bryan. If you travel throughout BCS neighborhoods, you'll see pink. The Pink Box BCS, created by Moore in December of 2022. A blessings box contains of an array of items where anyone can come and take whatever household or food items needed.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
fox44news.com

COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
AUSTIN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
NAVASOTA, TX
fox44news.com

COLLEGE STATION, TX
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of

Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wtaw.com

College Station Police Investigating Homicide

A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY

It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER

The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

