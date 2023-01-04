ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2)

Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? 1. Park Center (5-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park (2-7), Jan. 6 at Rogers 4-4) Ranking rationale: While the rest of the Power 25 was competing in holiday ...
STMA wrestlers compete at Rogers Matness

This past week, the Knights wrestling team took on a 36 team tournament just down I-94 at Rogers High School. The Rogers Matness invitational featured multiple ranked teams and individuals across all three classes in Minnesota. The Knights came in with 14 wrestlers on the varsity side, feeling refreshed after a week and a half break from their last competition. The Knights had 10 seeded wrestlers at the start of the tournament and 12 individuals that placed by the end of the tournament. ...
Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
