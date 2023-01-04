Read full article on original website
Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? 1. Park Center (5-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park (2-7), Jan. 6 at Rogers 4-4) Ranking rationale: While the rest of the Power 25 was competing in holiday ...
This past week, the Knights wrestling team took on a 36 team tournament just down I-94 at Rogers High School. The Rogers Matness invitational featured multiple ranked teams and individuals across all three classes in Minnesota. The Knights came in with 14 wrestlers on the varsity side, feeling refreshed after a week and a half break from their last competition. The Knights had 10 seeded wrestlers at the start of the tournament and 12 individuals that placed by the end of the tournament. ...
Here is the latest version of the girls and boys high school basketball rankings in the Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac Reporter coverage areas. Teams are ranked based on a "pound-for-pound" criteria with success measured in relation to enrollment size. BOYS. *Tuesday's games not included. 1, St. Mary's Springs...
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2) SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 3-8) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" ...
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Wayzata (8-1-1) at Minnetonka (8-1), January 7 at 2:15 p.m. SBLive Minnesota’s game of the week features Wayzata ...
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS BASKETBALL Sheboygan North 73, Manitowoc 54 MANITOWOC - The Golden Raiders raced out to a 15-point halftime lead and went on to defeat the Ships. ...
