Harbaugh: "I expect" to be back at Michigan next season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan’s football team next season. He has posted a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. A person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity has said Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position. Harbaugh also has been mentioned as a possible candidate to coach in Denver and Indianapolis.
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game in October. As part of a plea deal, a felony charge against Khary Crump was dropped on Thursday. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation. Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans on Oct. 29. Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. His attorney said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal. Crump was suspended by Michigan State. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.
