Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
NBC Los Angeles

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
RENO, NV
Parade

Jeremy Renner's Medical Status Revealed Following Serious Outdoor Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after a serious situation involving a snow plow occurred on Jan. 1. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”
NEVADA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeremy Renner Shown Being Airlifted To Hospital In New Video

New details have emerged regarding Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident. TMZ has obtained video showing Jeremy Renner’s helicopter flight to a nearby hospital after a snowplowing accident on Sunday. The outlet says the clip was recorded shortly after he got onboard around 9:50 AM. “As of now, we can...
NEVADA STATE
CNET

Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
RENO, NV
Collider

Jeremy Renner Shares Update After Horrific Snowplow Accident

In his first update since entering the hospital, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared a photo over Instagram and thanked fans for all the support following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner kept the post short as he wasn't able to type well due to his injuries, but he sent love to everyone out there concerned for him. The update comes as the Washoe County Sheriff's Department held a press conference to clarify some of the details of Renner's accident.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
NBC News

Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital after being run over by his own snowplow

Actor Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snowplow as he was moving snow near his home near Reno, Nevada. Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Disney's Marvel superhero franchise, was struck Sunday morning, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday. The incident happened while Renner was trying clear his own car, driven by a family member, from the snow.
RENO, NV

