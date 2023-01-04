ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOOD TV8

Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 […]
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks are willing to trade Ryan Merkely after the player requested a trade. Meanwhile, there is talk the New York Rangers might be open to moving Alexis Lafreniere, but that’s not entirely accurate. Are the Columbus Blue Jackets ready to...
SAN JOSE, CA

