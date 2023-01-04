ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles.
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
