Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles.
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night.
As Florida Panthers try to start a hot streak, Spencer Knight wants to stay in the moment
A lot of talk in the Florida Panthers’ dressing room nowadays has focused on the need to go on an extended run, to rack up as many wins as possible as quickly as possible to keep their hopes for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth alive.
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a big boost on the injury front when they open a seven-game homestand on
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
