Utica, NY

Yardbarker

Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana

Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
DETROIT, MI
El Paso News

Ex-NHL Star Jaromír Jágr Scores Goal in Czech League at Age 50

Jágr made Czech Extraliga history with his first score in seven appearances this season. When Jaromír Jágr began his NHL career in 1990, the Czech league in its current iteration did not exist, because the Czech Republic did not exist. More than 32 years after debuting for...
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden

In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings' Lineup Set to Evolve with Key Players Returning

Over the next couple weeks, the Detroit Red Wings stand to welcome back several forwards from lengthy absences. Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina are set to return and bring the organization up to full strength. But because these players will rejoin the team at varying points and need...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player

Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
PITTSBURGH, PA

