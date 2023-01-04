Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
El Paso News
Ex-NHL Star Jaromír Jágr Scores Goal in Czech League at Age 50
Jágr made Czech Extraliga history with his first score in seven appearances this season. When Jaromír Jágr began his NHL career in 1990, the Czech league in its current iteration did not exist, because the Czech Republic did not exist. More than 32 years after debuting for...
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
Jakub Vrana clears waivers, remains on Detroit Red Wings payroll
The Detroit Red Wings remain tied to forward Jakub Vrana. The 26-year-old top-line winger found no taker for his services on the waiver wire, where he was placed Tuesday. He already is on a conditioning stint with the Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. It speaks to how far...
Yardbarker
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
Detroit Red Wings hope consistent playing time in minors will help Nedeljkovic return to form
The Detroit Red Wings have sent goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. The move is intended to help Nedeljkovic regain confidence after a difficult 2022-23 season start. Why it Matters: Despite strong performances in the past, Nedeljkovic has struggled this season as the backup to Ville...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Lineup Set to Evolve with Key Players Returning
Over the next couple weeks, the Detroit Red Wings stand to welcome back several forwards from lengthy absences. Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina are set to return and bring the organization up to full strength. But because these players will rejoin the team at varying points and need...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko criticizes IIHF refs for making ‘worst call I’ve seen in a long time’
Vancouver Canucks goaltender (and Team USA alumnus) Thatcher Demko took to Instagram to call out the referees at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for a goaltender interference call they made against the United States during the second period of Wednesday’s semifinal game against Team Canada. The officiating crew...
Comments / 0