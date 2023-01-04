Read full article on original website
Related
Where people in every state are moving to most
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary. The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between […]
CBS Sports
Trey Sanders transfers to TCU: Former five-star RB becomes third Crimson Tide player to join Horned Frogs
No. 3 TCU will square off with No. 1 Georgia on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the honor of calling itself national champions, and it just got great news for the 2023 season. Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2019, will transfer to TCU, he announced on Instagram. Sanders was the sixth-ranked running back in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings.
KOLR10 News
Kickapoo, Link lead local teams into 38th Tournament of Champions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off a week from Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. This premiere boys basketball tournament annually brings in some of the best prep players in the nation. Thursday in Springfield, the T of C unveiled it’s bracket and set the field for […]
Philadelphia man recalls Florida helicopter crash and the NFL QB who came to his rescue
"I really thought I was going to die in that helicopter." A Philadelphia man and his parents were on a helicopter when it crashed in Florida. Moments later, an NFL quarterback came to their aid.
Beware: New Apex Predator Could Soon Take Over Alabama Rivers
True River Monster Ahead. This is terrible news for those like me, who have an unnatural fear of getting eaten up by something in the water. The beach isn't even enjoyable since the gators started showing up in the shallows. It seems like all these nasty creatures are making their...
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
A swath of tornadoes is working its way now through Louisiana and into the rest of the Deep South.
Missouri Hunter Takes Down ‘Absolute Unit’ of A Raccoon, Breaks State Record
This girthy raccoon recently shot by a hunter in Missouri is an absolute wagon. The absolute unit is big enough to officially break the state record. The raccoon weighed in at a whopping 35 pounds. According to The State, officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation simply summed up the record-breaking raccoon by saying “that’s a monster.”
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles
If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
Deer hunting: MS ranked as a top state for monster bucks by Field & Stream magazine
If you ask a group of deer hunters which state offers the best chance at harvesting a big, mature buck, you'll likely get responses such as Texas or midwest states like Illinois or Ohio. While those are certainly states with reputations for producing wall-hanger bucks, a national magazine recently picked...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned as "Most Fun" in the United States
Everyone has a different definition of "fun." Some might enjoy physical or daring activities, while others might enjoy themselves most with intellectual pursuits. Still, most people would agree that they're having fun when they're enjoying themselves, losing track of time, and losing themselves in an activity.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins
Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
Just Because Texas Wishlist is SEC Heavy Doesn't Mean Musselman is on the Menu
Best option for Longhorns is highly familiar with Arkansas, SEC
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Transportation options for Game Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for a showdown against the Tennessee Titans. With gameday just two days away, we want you to be prepared — as Downtown Jacksonville will be packed with loud and proud Jags fans on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Comments / 0