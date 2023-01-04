Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
Driving instructors share tips on safe driving on winter weather roads
(Omaha,Neb.) — With winter weather impacting Nebraska roadways, we caught up with Cornhusker Driving School. They shared reminders on how to drive safely in those road conditions. “The biggest thing with snow is increasing the following distance and slow down, so important to slow down,” said Anna Diederich, driving...
CBFD: Victim of propane explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — The victim of Tuesday's propane explosion has been identified as Martin Desomma, 56, according to Council Bluffs Fire Department. Two other compressed natural gas containers were also removed from 709 N 35th St. for precautionary efforts. SEE FULL STORY HERE.
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
Local auto repair shop ask for public's help to identify a man who stole an expensive tool
(Omaha,Neb.) — Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive was closing down Monday January 2nd when they noticed something was missing. They checked surveillance cameras and noticed some one came in. “The guy came in, stood here by the doorway, assuming for one of us to come in and help him....
Min. wage increase has little effect on many metro businesses who already pay over it
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A new policy that involves what Nebraskans are getting paid per hour has gotten started. Now, businesses around the metro may have to make changes but according to many businesses specific wage increases were made years ago. For some businesses the new minimum...
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing, items to be auctioned
GREENWOOD, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's the end of an era for the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. It's closing after about 20 years in business. The Speedway was a big hot spot for some people last spring when former President Donald Trump held a rally there. It's also hosted plenty of racing events over the years.
City of Council Bluffs announces Council meeting time change Monday for special reason
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (FOX42KPTM) - A local City Council meeting won't happen as scheduled this upcoming Monday and it has nothing to do with the weather. It's all in support of a college football athlete. The City of Council Bluffs announced Thursday it's moving its meeting to 4:30 from its...
Betts heading into transfer portal, looks for new start
AXTELL, Neb. — Zavier Betts has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The freshman wide receiver had 32 catches and 417 yards through the air in 18 appearances for the Cornhuskers, with a dozen of those games coming in the 2021 campaign. He also had three rushes for 109 yards, including an 83 yard jet sweep against Northwestern on October 2, 2021.
Here's some useless information for you! It's National Trivia Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Did you know that January 4 is National Trivia Day?. The day recognizes those people who know useless and irrelevant data, quotes, facts, and history, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The ancient definition of "trivia" is something that is really new, but nowadays the word has taken...
