Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Driving instructors share tips on safe driving on winter weather roads

(Omaha,Neb.) — With winter weather impacting Nebraska roadways, we caught up with Cornhusker Driving School. They shared reminders on how to drive safely in those road conditions. “The biggest thing with snow is increasing the following distance and slow down, so important to slow down,” said Anna Diederich, driving...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBFD: Victim of propane explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — The victim of Tuesday's propane explosion has been identified as Martin Desomma, 56, according to Council Bluffs Fire Department. Two other compressed natural gas containers were also removed from 709 N 35th St. for precautionary efforts. SEE FULL STORY HERE.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing, items to be auctioned

GREENWOOD, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's the end of an era for the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. It's closing after about 20 years in business. The Speedway was a big hot spot for some people last spring when former President Donald Trump held a rally there. It's also hosted plenty of racing events over the years.
GREENWOOD, NE
fox42kptm.com

Betts heading into transfer portal, looks for new start

AXTELL, Neb. — Zavier Betts has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The freshman wide receiver had 32 catches and 417 yards through the air in 18 appearances for the Cornhuskers, with a dozen of those games coming in the 2021 campaign. He also had three rushes for 109 yards, including an 83 yard jet sweep against Northwestern on October 2, 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Here's some useless information for you! It's National Trivia Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Did you know that January 4 is National Trivia Day?. The day recognizes those people who know useless and irrelevant data, quotes, facts, and history, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The ancient definition of "trivia" is something that is really new, but nowadays the word has taken...
OMAHA, NE

