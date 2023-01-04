Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: HUB404 park gets $750K in federal funds, MLK Day events, updates on local news publications
Happy New Year, Atlanta! The SaportaReport team is looking forward to another year of keeping our readers up-to-date on the most important news around the city and metro area. As we dive into 2023, let’s take a moment to enjoy our top stories from 2022. On to local news...
A Day Trip to Atlanta, Georgia
There are a lot of great things to do in Atlanta, Georgia. You can visit the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra or take a trip to the many downtown attractions. You can even drive to Little Five Points and the Ponce City Market if you have a car. If you are a fan of puppetry, you can also visit the Center for Puppetry Arts.
saportareport.com
Central Atlanta Progress to honor key downtown leaders
Few people have done more to strengthen downtown Atlanta than Arthur Blank. As a way to acknowledge Blank’s contributions, Central Atlanta Progress will present him with the legendary Dan & Tally Sweat Award at its annual meeting on Feb. 14 at the Georgia Aquarium at 11:45 a.m. The award...
The 5 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s coffee scene is growing by leaps and bounds. Within that scene are several new coffee ventures from Black entrepreneurs forging a new path within a mostly white space. The new Black Atlanta coffee scene is anchored by both tradition and modernism. This scene contains several traditional east African venues, alongside a mix of […] The post The 5 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantafi.com
Best Bars To Grab A Drink In Downtown Atlanta
Who of us doesn’t enjoy a strong drink every now and then? In downtown Atlanta, you can enjoy your choice of beer, wine and other spirits in comfortable settings ranging from sports bars to a brewery. With a little research (and tasting) we’ve discovered some of the hidden gems...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
After an anonymous activist claimed to set an Oregon bank on fire in solidarity with those fighting against Atlanta’s pu...
capitalbnews.org
Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents
On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title
NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
MARTA to lease 130,000 sf at Uptown Atlanta
Atlanta’s public transportation leader will look to move more than 500 employees to a new mixed-use space near their headquarters. Metro Atlanta Rapid Transportation Authority (MARTA) and the company’s Capital Programs, Expansion and Innovation Group, which includes architects, urban planners, construction managers and engineers, will relocate 540 combined employees to Uptown, a mixed-use transit-oriented project […] The post MARTA to lease 130,000 sf at Uptown Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saportareport.com
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation leader to retire; praised for decades of saving sites
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking a new leader as president and CEO Mark C. McDonald is retiring after a nearly 40-year career in protecting the state’s historic sites for future generations. McDonald has led the Atlanta-based statewide nonprofit for nearly 15 years and will continue to...
‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again
Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.
atlantafi.com
Best Restaurants In Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is full of some great places to eat as well as cool bars to get your drink on. Take a look at the list of downtown Atlanta restaurants we have here and see if there’s something that whets your appetite. Here Are The Best Restaurants In Downtown...
Atlanta immigrant, trans woman and activist ready to give back
Most weekdays, Jennifer Arellano can be found inside a hair salon tucked beside a Colombian restaurant off Buford Highwa...
Grady Health will operate, staff Atlanta's diversion center
ATLANTA — Grady Health System will operate Atlanta's diversion center, slated to open later this year. Atlanta's city council approved the health system to be the lead operator Tuesday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The Center for Diversion and Services is designed to help people with behavioral issues, mental...
Working families resort to hotels for homes
During the holiday season, thousands of families across Atlanta squeezed into hotel rooms as they marked the special day...
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
Atlanta City Council President revises committee list after racial criticism
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman recently changed his committee chair assignments after his colleagues critic...
Comments / 1