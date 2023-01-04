Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports
The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports.
alreporter.com
Five involved in inmate-on-inmate assaults at St. Clair Correctional Facility
At least five individuals were the victims or involved in a rash of inmate-on-inmate assaults over a two-day period early this week at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, with at least two being transported to an area hospital for treatment and assessment of injuries. Multiple sources within the state prison...
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
alabamanews.net
Search Underway for Alexander City Capital Murder Suspect Dental Davis
The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for a man wanted for capital murder in Alexander City. Davis, who is 18, is 5’9″ and weighs about 180 pounds. Investigators say he goes by the nickname of Lil Man. Davis is wanted for a murder...
alreporter.com
ADOC removes death statistics from monthly reports
The Alabama Department of Corrections has removed statistics on the number of deaths in their monthly reports on conditions and operations within department-controlled facilities. The department has yet to respond to questions regarding the reasoning behind the removal of the death tally but wrote in a summary of revisions included...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots 12/16/22-12/31/22
Check out Montgomery County Mugshots from 12/16/22-12/31/22. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police: 2022 Homicide Numbers Drop from 2021, 2020
The Montgomery Police Department has released its homicide numbers for 2022, which show a drop from the previous two years. Montgomery police say in 2022, there were 61 homicides. MPD says 66% of those cases have been solved. By comparison, 2021 had 77 homicides. 81% of those cases were solved.
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
Arab man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murder
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
WSFA
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
WSFA
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
lowndessignal.com
ALEA rolls out Firearms Prohibited Person Database
Two days before the Jan. 1 effective date of the Open Carry or Permitless Carry Act 2022-133 for revisions to House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Friday the rollout of the Firearms Prohibited Person Database. In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed...
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
