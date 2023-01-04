ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC removes death statistics from monthly reports

The Alabama Department of Corrections has removed statistics on the number of deaths in their monthly reports on conditions and operations within department-controlled facilities. The department has yet to respond to questions regarding the reasoning behind the removal of the death tally but wrote in a summary of revisions included...
WSFA

Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police: 2022 Homicide Numbers Drop from 2021, 2020

The Montgomery Police Department has released its homicide numbers for 2022, which show a drop from the previous two years. Montgomery police say in 2022, there were 61 homicides. MPD says 66% of those cases have been solved. By comparison, 2021 had 77 homicides. 81% of those cases were solved.
WSFA

Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Man found dead in Montgomery, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

ALEA rolls out Firearms Prohibited Person Database

Two days before the Jan. 1 effective date of the Open Carry or Permitless Carry Act 2022-133 for revisions to House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Friday the rollout of the Firearms Prohibited Person Database. In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed...
WALA-TV FOX10

Selma man dies in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONROE COUNTY, AL

