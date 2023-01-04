Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
New data shows 10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office says new data shows 10% of drivers in Nebraska are distracted. Officials said they used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in the state. Results showed one in 10 drivers you meet on the...
fox42kptm.com
New State Patrol Training Academy now underway in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's now back to work at the Nebraska State Patrol's Training Academy. New recruits have officially started their journey to becoming state troopers. The 67th Camp follows the 66th one that ended in December. More than a dozen recruits graduated at the State Capitol back then...
fox42kptm.com
No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
fox42kptm.com
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
fox42kptm.com
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
fox42kptm.com
Driving instructors share tips on safe driving on winter weather roads
(Omaha,Neb.) — With winter weather impacting Nebraska roadways, we caught up with Cornhusker Driving School. They shared reminders on how to drive safely in those road conditions. “The biggest thing with snow is increasing the following distance and slow down, so important to slow down,” said Anna Diederich, driving...
Comments / 0