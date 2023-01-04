Read full article on original website
Governor Holcomb unveils "2023 Next Level Agenda"
We are learning more tonight about Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s spending plan for his final two years in office. His major priorities are education, economic growth, health, and workforce development. Here are some of the biggest proposals:. “Whatever your profile is We’re going to be focused on you,” said...
Indiana governor proposes 6% boost for schools next year
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana schools would see a 6% funding boost next year under state spending plans from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican governor's plan announced Wednesday would give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a decade even amid worries about an expected slowdown in the growth of state tax collections. The extra money comes with the goal of boosting the statewide average teacher pay by about $3,000 to at least $60,000 a year.
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
Texas school district vows to 'oppose' school choice despite overwhelming community support
ODESSA, Texas. (CITC) — As parents across the country fight for more influence over their children's education, one Texas public school district is vowing to block parents from using their own tax dollars to send their children to private schools. The Ector County Independent School District (ECISD), located in...
Indiana State Police: Idaho murder suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Indiana State Police reported the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Indiana within 10 minutes for following too closely. Hancock County Sheriff’s office said that on December 15th at approximately 10:41am, a member of the Sheriff’s Office conducted a...
