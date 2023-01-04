ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Holcomb unveils "2023 Next Level Agenda"

We are learning more tonight about Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s spending plan for his final two years in office. His major priorities are education, economic growth, health, and workforce development. Here are some of the biggest proposals:. “Whatever your profile is We’re going to be focused on you,” said...
Indiana governor proposes 6% boost for schools next year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana schools would see a 6% funding boost next year under state spending plans from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican governor's plan announced Wednesday would give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a decade even amid worries about an expected slowdown in the growth of state tax collections. The extra money comes with the goal of boosting the statewide average teacher pay by about $3,000 to at least $60,000 a year.
