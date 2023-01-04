Ranging from power outages to a ruptured fieldhouse, about one in four schools across the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district was affected by the recent winter storm. According to MSCS officials, crews spent the last few days assessing, repairing, and monitoring damage. The first storm of the winter delivered frigid temperatures, had 226,000 MLGW customers without power at one point and forced tens of thousands to cope with life-altering water-pressure issues.

