Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Rep. Cohen, Mayor Strickland, Dr. Warren Endorse Justin Pearson
MEMPHIS, TN — D86 candidate Justin Pearson has scored a trifecta endorsement victory as 9th District Rep. Steve Cohen, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Super District 9-Position 3 City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren have all endorsed his campaign to serve in the place of recently deceased and much beloved Rep. Barbara Cooper, whose 26 years servicing the district set a legendary standard for constituent concern.
Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in
MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
Parents could be charged for enrolling out-of-district students, leaders propose
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A crackdown on parents cheating the system to get their kids into better schools. FOX13 learned that some in DeSoto County want to make it a crime. According to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, enrolling a student from out of district puts an unfair burden on taxpayers in DeSoto County.
DeSoto Times Today
Thomas Tuggle officially enters campaign for Desoto County Sheriff
Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork this morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco. retires at the end of this year. “I’m...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County District Attorney lays out goals, reforms to cut down on crime, punish violent criminals better in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, in an exclusive interview, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy began his first full calendar year as D.A. by reiterating that cutting down on violent crime remains his office's top priority. Mulroy said that includes deprioritizing things such as low-level marijuana possession and doubling down...
tri-statedefender.com
Interim Supt: ‘Herculean job’ helped get MSCS schools ready for students after storm
Ranging from power outages to a ruptured fieldhouse, about one in four schools across the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district was affected by the recent winter storm. According to MSCS officials, crews spent the last few days assessing, repairing, and monitoring damage. The first storm of the winter delivered frigid temperatures, had 226,000 MLGW customers without power at one point and forced tens of thousands to cope with life-altering water-pressure issues.
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
actionnews5.com
MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A known gang member charged with first-degree murder walked out of 201 Poplar with no bond by mistake. In court Tuesday morning, the judge said Gary Taylor, 26, was released in error. He was not supposed to be released on his own recognizance. Critics who say...
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
actionnews5.com
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement
A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
After broken pipes, rolling blackouts and freezing temperatures, why didn't the IPAWs alert go off?
MEMPHIS, Tenn — After launching in December, people are wondering, why did the IPAWs alert not sound during the arctic blast. The system was designed to help warn Shelby County about major emergencies, disasters, terroristic acts and other imminent danger. “Each situation is different,” said Charles Newell, Shelby County...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with first-degree murder released from jail on own recognizance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A known gang member charged with first-degree murder walked out of 201 Poplar with no bond required. Critics who say there is a revolving door at the county jail point to this case as a perfect example of what’s wrong with the Shelby County criminal justice system.
localmemphis.com
Resources available for Mid-South renters who are experiencing apartment damages
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Memphis is the country's eviction capital, according to the most recent study from Apartment List — a company that helps people find apartments. Due to a lack of national eviction data, the company compiled its report based on information from its nearly 8 million users.
ucbjournal.com
Former business owner pleads guilty
Max Suh of Memphis pled guilty to theft of property. Memphis – The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Max Suh’s guilty plea to theft of property. This charge stemmed from his failure to remit sales tax collected from customers at Tobacco Max. Suh, 49, was sentenced to three years in the county jail. In lieu of the jail sentence, Suh was placed on three years of supervised probation.
One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
desotocountynews.com
New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
Comments / 0