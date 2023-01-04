ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Rep. Cohen, Mayor Strickland, Dr. Warren Endorse Justin Pearson

MEMPHIS, TN — D86 candidate Justin Pearson has scored a trifecta endorsement victory as 9th District Rep. Steve Cohen, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Super District 9-Position 3 City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren have all endorsed his campaign to serve in the place of recently deceased and much beloved Rep. Barbara Cooper, whose 26 years servicing the district set a legendary standard for constituent concern.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in

MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
DeSoto Times Today

Thomas Tuggle officially enters campaign for Desoto County Sheriff

Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork this morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco. retires at the end of this year. “I’m...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Shelby County District Attorney lays out goals, reforms to cut down on crime, punish violent criminals better in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, in an exclusive interview, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy began his first full calendar year as D.A. by reiterating that cutting down on violent crime remains his office's top priority. Mulroy said that includes deprioritizing things such as low-level marijuana possession and doubling down...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Interim Supt: ‘Herculean job’ helped get MSCS schools ready for students after storm

Ranging from power outages to a ruptured fieldhouse, about one in four schools across the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district was affected by the recent winter storm. According to MSCS officials, crews spent the last few days assessing, repairing, and monitoring damage. The first storm of the winter delivered frigid temperatures, had 226,000 MLGW customers without power at one point and forced tens of thousands to cope with life-altering water-pressure issues.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A known gang member charged with first-degree murder walked out of 201 Poplar with no bond by mistake. In court Tuesday morning, the judge said Gary Taylor, 26, was released in error. He was not supposed to be released on his own recognizance. Critics who say...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement

A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
WATER VALLEY, MS
ucbjournal.com

Former business owner pleads guilty

Max Suh of Memphis pled guilty to theft of property. Memphis – The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Max Suh’s guilty plea to theft of property. This charge stemmed from his failure to remit sales tax collected from customers at Tobacco Max. Suh, 49, was sentenced to three years in the county jail. In lieu of the jail sentence, Suh was placed on three years of supervised probation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

