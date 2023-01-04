Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Football coach retires after 52 years at Lakeland High School
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — After 52 years of coaching the Lakeland Dreadnaughts football team, Bill Castle is retiring. In 1976, Castle was promoted to head coach. Since then, the school has seen a record of 473-98, making Castle the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida. The Lakeland High School Athletic Department said […]
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
MaxPreps
High school football: Legendary Lakeland head coach Bill Castles retires
Castle just finished his 47th season as the head coach at Lakeland and all he did was lead them to a 14-0 record, 4S state crown and the No. 14 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25. The Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 to win the school's eighth state championship under his guidance along with titles in 1986, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2018.
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay
Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Wesley Chapel basketball player leads state in scoring
Murray has the ability to score the basketball from anywhere on the floor. He's proven that by three 40-point games in the first 12 games of this season.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City
The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater
Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. It...
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
stpetecatalyst.com
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech
The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
Comments / 0