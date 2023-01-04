Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Acer’s new all-in-ones look like serious iMac competitors
The Acer Aspire S all-in-one series is now official in 27-and-32-inch models that bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s iMacs. Having a similar target market of families who require an everyday computer and high entertainment demand, both models offer wide screens and aesthetically pleasing designs. The Aspire S 27...
TechCrunch
Holoride launches new device to bring VR entertainment to any vehicle
The company unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas a device about the size of a smart speaker that can be retrofitted into any vehicle to make it VR ready. The product marks a turning point for a company that has been reliant on partnerships with automakers for its growth.
TechRadar
HTC’s Vive XR Elite is already the most exciting VR headset of 2023
After numerous teasers for the announcement – including one less than a month ago – HTC has unveiled its all-new VR headset at CES 2023: the Vive XR Elite. However, to call the Vive XR Elite simply a VR headset would be underselling this device’s capabilities, because just like the Meta Quest Pro (and the long-rumored Apple XR headset) this device is able to provide users with virtual reality and mixed reality experiences – XR is short for 'extended reality', a term that encompasses VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR.
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
ZDNet
Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses
For product designers, artists and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.
TechCrunch
Google is working on cross-device notifications to let you resume media playback on the move
The idea behind cross-device notifications is that you can start playing a playlist or a podcast in your car and resume the playback on your phone or TV. Currently, Google is working on supporting YouTube Music and Spotify for this cross-device playback system. The company said it uses a combination...
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
TechCrunch
Mercedes to use Nvidia’s digital twin tech to modernize its factories
The automaker is one of Nvidia’s latest customers to use Omniverse Enterprise, a software platform used to build and operate metaverse applications. Nvidia said Tuesday ahead of the official kickoff of CES 2023 that Mercedes will use Omniverse to design, plan and optimize its factories. Specifically, Mercedes is preparing to manufacture its new electric vehicle platform at its plant in Rastatt, Germany.
Samsung announces Flex Hybrid laptop display that folds and slides
Samsung has announced the Flex Hybrid, an OLED laptop display that both folds and slides. The South Korean tech giant will be showing off some of its latest display technology at CES 2023 later this week, and one of those innovations will be a new kind of OLED display for laptops.
TechCrunch
Razer’s 5G Edge gaming handheld hits on January 26 for $400
The last few years have been interesting for handheld gaming as, following the smash success of the twitch, companies have adopted various approaches to making something better than a phone but not quite as involved as a full-on console. Valve’s Steam Deck has been the most visible of these attempts, but phone gaming conversion kits like the Backbone have also gained in popularity.
TechCrunch
EcoFlow teases full-house battery backup coming later this year
Today at CES in Las Vegas, hidden among all its other news, a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch it is also planning to release full-house battery backup power solutions to go with its more portable battery backup systems, and its RV-focused solutions. The company was tight-lipped about exactly what it was releasing, or when, but it’ll be interesting to see what the battery backup powerhouse comes up with later in the year.
CNET
This Completely Wireless TV Sticks to Your Window With Giant Suction Cups
There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas (including a line from Roku this year), but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window using big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Drop’s BMR1 Nearfield Monitors bring audiophile sound to your desktop
San Francisco-based audio product maker Drop announced the launch of its BMR1 Nearfield Monitors at CES 2023 today. This set of affordable and compact desktop speakers promises to bring pristine and natural high-quality sound to your workspace, whether you’re a professional sound mixer, a discerning sound snob, or just a work-from-homer.
I just saw the world's first wireless OLED TV — and it's pretty awesome
The Displace TV is the world's first 100% wireless OLED TV, and we got a chance to see it in person at CES 2023.
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Intel's new $196 16-thread Core i5 is an awesome reason to upgrade from an older CPU
Holy moly, the Core i5 13400F looks to be one helluva gaming chip.
TechRadar
Sharp showcases massive XLED TV prototype at CES Las Vegas
Sharp’s comeback as a TV brand of note appears to be continuing apace with the company showing off a new range of its AQUOS XLED TV’s at CES, including a set measuring a massive 120-inches. The brand’s XLED panels combine mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot color systems...
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
TechCrunch
Consumer Robotics Show
Welcome back to Actuator and happy first day of CES! This will never not feel weird to say – and not just because of the highly objective “happy” bit. One of the dirty little secrets of CES coverage is that – by the official start of the show, us reporter types have already been on the ground hustling for at least 48 hours. I flew into Vegas on Monday, and have spent the past two days meeting with startups and investors, attending press conferences and and covering smaller pre-show events that purport to offer a microcosm of the week to come – putting the teapot before the tempest, if you’re a fan of mixed metaphors.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
