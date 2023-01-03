Read full article on original website
Related
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Russian rouble slides in first trade of the year
The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday against the dollar and euro in the first session of the year in Moscow amid light trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0705 GMT the rouble slid by 0.4% to the dollar to trade at 70.18 on the Moscow Exchange.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
The Weapons the US Is Supplying Taiwan
From 6 a.m. local time on Christmas Day until 6 a.m. the following morning, China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 71 warplanes and seven warships on operations near Taiwan. Forty-seven of those crossed an unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait, and “some” entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense zone, according to a report in the South China […]
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
Canada grants record permanent residency permits in 2022
OTTAWA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market.
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’ capital of Honiara on the site of a former U.S. consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees at a cost of $1.8 million per year. A more permanent facility with larger staffing is eventually envisioned, it said. The department notified lawmakers nearly a year ago that China’s growing influence in the region made re-opening the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands a priority. Since that notification last February, the Solomons have signed a security pact with China and the U.S. has countered by sending several high-level delegations to the islands. The U.S. closed its embassy in Honiara in 1993 as part of a post-Cold War global reduction in diplomatic posts and priorities.
The world's most powerful turbine produces energy for the first time
The prototype of the Vestas V236, a 15 MW wind turbine, was recently installed at the Østerild National test center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark, and spun to make its first kWh of power, the manufacturer said in a press release. This is currently the world's most powerful wind turbine installed.
electrek.co
Tesla prepares launch of a cheaper Model Y electric SUV
Tesla is apparently preparing to launch a cheaper version of the Model Y electric SUV, according to an update to its online configurator. In 2022, Tesla’s vehicle lineup remained primarily unchanged in North America. It’s expected to shake up a bit in 2023, especially with the new federal tax...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
Taiwan arrests four current and former military officers for spying for China
Taiwan has detained a retired air force captain and three other active military officers for allegedly spying for China. The former officer, surnamed Liu, left the military in 2013 and was involved in businesses with China where he was allegedly hired to build an espionage ring using his connections in the military.Prosecutors believe Mr Liu recruited at least six officers into his team and received “rewards” of NT$200,000 (£5,419) and NT$700,000 (£18,967) from Beijing, the semi-government Central News Agency reported. He allegedly received the money from China through shell companies that he set up for each individual brought into...
No White Sales at Rolex as Luxury Watchmaker Prepares to Raise Prices
Rolex is reportedly finalizing another round of price increases amid continued strong demand from luxury shoppers. This, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday (Jan. 3) that noted the latest increase comes just four months after a 5% hike on some watch models in September. While price increases taking place at...
US News and World Report
Tesla Shares Tumble After Company Misses Delivery Target
DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
Gold Starts 2023 With a Bang. Here's the View on the Chart.
Gold prices have been on a tear lately and the yellow metal is beginning the year with a bang. The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) - Get Free Report opened higher by 1% and climbed as much as 1.44% on the day before cooling off a bit. That’s certainly outperforming equities,...
Former U.S. Marine Was Paid $100K+ to Train Chinese Pilots, Indictment Says
A former U.S. Marine received over $100,000 to train Chinese pilots on how to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Naturalized Australian citizen Daniel Duggan, 54, faces four charges in the U.S.—including conspiracy to defraud the American government by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China—after his arrest in Australia in October. Prosecutors allege that Duggan received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500 from an unnamed China-based company, with receipts often citing “personal development training.” The U.S. government claims the business “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.” The Australian government approved an extradition request in December, though Duggan’s lawyer has previously said his client maintains his innocence and would fight extradition.Read it at The Guardian
Comments / 0