Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Reuters

Russian rouble slides in first trade of the year

The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday against the dollar and euro in the first session of the year in Moscow amid light trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0705 GMT the rouble slid by 0.4% to the dollar to trade at 70.18 on the Moscow Exchange.
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
24/7 Wall St.

The Weapons the US Is Supplying Taiwan

From 6 a.m. local time on Christmas Day until 6 a.m. the following morning, China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 71 warplanes and seven warships on operations near Taiwan. Forty-seven of those crossed an unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait, and “some” entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense zone, according to a report in the South China […]
The Associated Press

US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’ capital of Honiara on the site of a former U.S. consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees at a cost of $1.8 million per year. A more permanent facility with larger staffing is eventually envisioned, it said. The department notified lawmakers nearly a year ago that China’s growing influence in the region made re-opening the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands a priority. Since that notification last February, the Solomons have signed a security pact with China and the U.S. has countered by sending several high-level delegations to the islands. The U.S. closed its embassy in Honiara in 1993 as part of a post-Cold War global reduction in diplomatic posts and priorities.
WASHINGTON STATE
electrek.co

Tesla prepares launch of a cheaper Model Y electric SUV

Tesla is apparently preparing to launch a cheaper version of the Model Y electric SUV, according to an update to its online configurator. In 2022, Tesla’s vehicle lineup remained primarily unchanged in North America. It’s expected to shake up a bit in 2023, especially with the new federal tax...
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!

Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
The Independent

Taiwan arrests four current and former military officers for spying for China

Taiwan has detained a retired air force captain and three other active military officers for allegedly spying for China. The former officer, surnamed Liu, left the military in 2013 and was involved in businesses with China where he was allegedly hired to build an espionage ring using his connections in the military.Prosecutors believe Mr Liu recruited at least six officers into his team and received “rewards” of NT$200,000 (£5,419) and NT$700,000 (£18,967) from Beijing, the semi-government Central News Agency reported. He allegedly received the money from China through shell companies that he set up for each individual brought into...
PYMNTS

No White Sales at Rolex as Luxury Watchmaker Prepares to Raise Prices

Rolex is reportedly finalizing another round of price increases amid continued strong demand from luxury shoppers. This, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday (Jan. 3) that noted the latest increase comes just four months after a 5% hike on some watch models in September. While price increases taking place at...
US News and World Report

Tesla Shares Tumble After Company Misses Delivery Target

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Gold Starts 2023 With a Bang. Here's the View on the Chart.

Gold prices have been on a tear lately and the yellow metal is beginning the year with a bang. The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) - Get Free Report opened higher by 1% and climbed as much as 1.44% on the day before cooling off a bit. That’s certainly outperforming equities,...
TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine Was Paid $100K+ to Train Chinese Pilots, Indictment Says

A former U.S. Marine received over $100,000 to train Chinese pilots on how to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Naturalized Australian citizen Daniel Duggan, 54, faces four charges in the U.S.—including conspiracy to defraud the American government by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China—after his arrest in Australia in October. Prosecutors allege that Duggan received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500 from an unnamed China-based company, with receipts often citing “personal development training.” The U.S. government claims the business “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.” The Australian government approved an extradition request in December, though Duggan’s lawyer has previously said his client maintains his innocence and would fight extradition.Read it at The Guardian

