Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
First woman elected Massachusetts governor sworn in
BOSTON (AP) — Maura Healey was sworn in as the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected Massachusetts governor. Healey’s inauguration Thursday signals a political shift in the state’s top elected office from GOP to Democratic hands. Healey replaces former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker who opted not to seek reelection after two terms. She said she’ll convert state-owned property into homes or rental properties, hire 1,000 new public transit workers and push for free community college for students over 25 without a college degree. She also pledged to double the state’s offshore wind and solar energy targets.
KEYT
GOP Kentucky governor candidate sets fast fundraising pace
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft has set a fast pace for raising and spending campaign cash in her bid to become Kentucky’s governor. The former United Nations ambassador overtook her Republican rivals in fundraising. The latest campaign-finance report shows she poured more than $1 million into her campaign. Her closest fundraising rivals in the GOP primary are Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. They stockpiled more cash by the end of the year than Craft. Replenishing her campaign coffers will be no problem for Craft, who can tap into her family’s wealth. So far, she has mostly resisted doing so.
KEYT
Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
KEYT
Kentucky gov touts economy, resilience after tragedies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has told a statewide audience that Kentucky’s future is brighter than ever before. The governor touted the state’s record economic gains in his annual State of the Commonwealth speech Wednesday evening. The speech came as the governor heads into a tough election year as he seeks a second term in Republican-leaning Kentucky. Beshear urged lawmakers to pump more money into education. He proposed awarding public school teachers a pay raise and achieving his goal of universal access to pre-kindergarten learning. And he called for additional funding to shore up the state’s troubled juvenile justice system.
KEYT
Republican Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jim Pillen has been sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state’s top executive offices. Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen’s toughest race came during the contentious primary, in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump. Also sworn in Thursday were Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, state Treasurer John Murante, state Attorney General Mike Hilgers and state Auditor Mike Foley. All are Republicans.
KEYT
New Jersey sets aside $15M for abortion provider upgrades
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will award $15 million in zero-interest loans and grants to health care facilities that provide abortion services for facility improvements and increased security. That is according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who announced the funding Wednesday. The new financial aid stems from last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to strip away the federal right to abortion, the governor said in a statement. The funding is being doled out in several batches. Already, $6 million in no-interest loans has been approved for 15 applicants across the state, including Planned Parenthood centers as well as community health centers.
KEYT
Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren’t properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his...
KEYT
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves. The city is being sued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for defying a state order not to make emergency repairs to the dunes following several storms last fall. It wants a judge to allow it to immediately build a bulkhead. A city engineer says the weakened dune will not last through the winter.
KEYT
New Mexico legislators seek automatic increases to base wage
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators want to link the statewide minimum wage to an inflation index to provide potentially automatic annual increases. Draft bills from state Reps. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque and Christine Chandler of Los Alamos would provide an automatic adjustment to the state’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. Gradual increases to the statewide minimum wage were adopted by lawmakers in 2019 and have run their course with a boost on Jan. 1 to $12 per hour. Chandler’s bill would initially raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour in 2024, with automatic annual increases thereafter to offset inflation.
KEYT
Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana’s Monroe County sued the federal agency in 2020, contending it violated federal law when it decided to proceed with logging and controlled burns over more than 15,000 acres. Opponents worry the project could harm the water quality of nearby Lake Monroe, a reservoir that provides drinking water for about 120,000 people. The Indianapolis Star reports the forest service announced last month that it plans to proceed with the project.
KEYT
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball hours and after having been sworn in to a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died in the crash on Route 9 in Cromwell. State police say both drivers were killed and one of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames. State police have not yet released the names of the victims. Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas issued a statement saying Williams’ family had announced the lawmaker’s untimely death.
KEYT
NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, saying he misled investors. The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to ban Alex Mashinsky from doing business in the state. James says Mashinsky, a co-founder of Celsius, encouraged investors to put billions of dollars’ worth of their digital assets in his platform. The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky promised hefty returns and said Celsius was as safe as a bank, but meanwhile was engaging in risky investments and not telling investors when those investments failed. Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year, after halting its operations in June. Emails seeking comment were sent to Mashinsky’s lawyers.
Comments / 0